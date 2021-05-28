Blackhawk Floors Reveals Its Hardwood Floor Installation Process

One of the Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring has unveiled its installation process.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hardwood floor installation process, for some, can be complicated. That’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today revealed its hardwood floor installation process for everyone to see.

“Blackhawk Floors adheres to strict industry standards,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “We want to ensure the successful installation of your wood floor and will take all the necessary steps to achieve that success.”

Elquest went on to reveal that there are five steps to Blackhawk Floors’ process. Those steps include floor prep, moisture testing, glue down, refinishing, and trim (base).

“The successful installation of your new wood floor is paramount to us here at Blackhawk Floors, Inc.,” Elquest stressed before adding, “We will be with you every step of the way as your new floor is installed. Our first interaction with our customers almost always starts the same way, sharing knowledge. As an authority in our industry, we love to share the beauty wood floors have to offer.”

In addition to revealing its hardwood floor installation process, Elquest noted that Blackhawk Floors, which recently completed 19 years in business, also offers free estimates.

“In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, we’re ensuring a safe environment by providing free estimates using the latest COVID-19 safety protocols,” Elquest said.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest pointed out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States