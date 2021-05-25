Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OnPage Corporation Recognized as a Top Critical Messaging and Communication Company

OnPage

Complete OnPage System

— Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident management company, has been recognized as a critical communication leader by Gartner, Inc. and TANews. This was announced in recent publications including Gartner’s 2021 April report titled, “Quick Answer: Use CC&C for Pandemic-Related Provider and Patient Engagement,” and TANews’s “Top Messaging and Communication Companies in Massachusetts.”

In the Quick Answer report, Gartner defines clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions as, “Mobile platforms used by care teams … to collaborate on patient care and treatment activity.” OnPage’s CC&C system was examined against industry competitors and recognized for its pandemic-related capabilities, workflows and applications. OnPage has also been positioned as an innovative provider of mobile messaging management solutions by TANews.

Speaking on the latest mentions, OnPage CEO Judit Sharon said, “We’re elated to be one of the few incident alert management companies recognized by Gartner and TANews. These recognitions reaffirm our platform’s game-changing impact on response team collaboration and communication. We look forward to continuing to deliver a robust, effective communication platform for all industries and organizations.”

The recognitions commend OnPage for its ability to streamline incident management workflows for emergency response teams. OnPage delivers a complete critical messaging system designed for even the most complex incident management operations.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

OnPage Incident Management - Perfect for ITOps, Clinical and Crisis Communication

