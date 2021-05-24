Astral at Auburn Hosted Independent Living Open House
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week during an Independent Living Open House for Astral at Auburn.
The DeKalb County retirement community has welcomed its first independent living residents. Astral at Auburn will also offer assisted living and memory care.
It is beautiful to watch residents reconnect at our community after the restrictions of the past year. I am looking forward to the opportunity to share the Astral experience – where life begins again.”LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn, a Franciscan Advisory Services community, hosted a Sneak Peek Open House for Independent Living last week.
— Astral at Auburn Executive Director Amanda Palace
The event gave the public an exclusive opportunity to tour Astral at Auburn and learn more about the services and amenities offered at the new retirement community located at 1675 W. 7th St. in Auburn, Ind.
“The opening of Independent Living at Astral at Auburn has been incredible. We have welcomed home residents who are enjoying a maintenance-free lifestyle and connecting with neighbors and friends,” said Astral at Auburn Executive Director Amanda Palace. “It is beautiful to watch residents reconnect at our community after the restrictions of the past year. I look forward to the opportunity to serve seniors and share the Astral experience – where life begins again.”
Astral at Auburn provides a refreshing approach to retirement living. In addition to independent living, the community will offer assisted living and memory care options, beginning in July.
With independent living, residents are able to leave the hassles of home maintenance behind and focus on the passions they’d like to pursue in retirement.
Assisted living residents will receive the help they need – whether it’s with dressing, bathing or medication management – to help them maintain their independence for as long as possible.
A team of highly-trained Alzheimer’s and dementia care associates will provide around-the-clock monitoring and personalized plans to help each resident in the memory care community reach a higher quality of life.
The three-story, 184,000 square-foot building houses 166 apartments with a variety of floor plan options.
Astral at Auburn boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
Another community developed by The Sterling Group – Astral at Franklin – is under development in Franklin, Indiana. The community is expected to open in 2022 and will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care.
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 247-6632. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Independent Living Ribbon Cutting | Astral at Auburn