COVID-19 Daily Update 5-24-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

(

DHHR)

reports as of May 24, 2021, there have been 2,885,043

total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with

160,354

total cases and

2,775

deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 49-year old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year old female from Wood County.

“With increased vaccine access, we have the power as individuals and a state to stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, schedule one today at www.vaccines.gov.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.