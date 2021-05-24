For Immediate Release:

May 24, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Andover Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Reily Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northeastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Bedford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lakewood City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Mayfield IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Porter Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Shawnee Hills 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Air Quality Development Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Youth Services 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Henry County IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Huron Norwich Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Hamilton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox Fredericktown Community Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lake Lake Metroparks IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Collins Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Rochester Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Plain City Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Manchester Township IPA 01/01/2016 TO 12/31/2017 Noble Sharon Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ottawa Clay Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage Park District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Richland Monroe Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Tuslaw Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Mathews Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Niles City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Village of Middle Point 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood BORMA, Inc. IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 Wyandot Mifflin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

