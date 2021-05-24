Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 24, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Andover Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Reily Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clark

Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Bedford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lakewood City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Mayfield

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Porter Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Shawnee Hills

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Youth Services

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Huron

Norwich Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Hamilton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson Health Plan

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Fredericktown Community Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Metroparks

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Collins Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Amherst Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Rochester Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Plain City Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Manchester Township

  IPA

01/01/2016 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Noble

Sharon Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ottawa

Clay Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage Park District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Richland

Monroe Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Tuslaw Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Copley-Fairlawn City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Mathews Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Niles City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Village of Middle Point

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

BORMA, Inc.

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Mifflin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
           

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

