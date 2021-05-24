Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Andover Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Reily Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Clark
Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Bedford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lakewood City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Mayfield
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Delaware
Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Porter Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Shawnee Hills
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Youth Services
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Henry County
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
Huron
Norwich Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Hamilton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson Health Plan
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Fredericktown Community Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lake
Lake Metroparks
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Collins Career Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Amherst Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Rochester Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Plain City Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Manchester Township
IPA
01/01/2016 TO 12/31/2017
Noble
Sharon Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ottawa
Clay Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage Park District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Richland
Monroe Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Tuslaw Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Copley-Fairlawn City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Mathews Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Niles City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Village of Middle Point
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
BORMA, Inc.
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
Wyandot
Mifflin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
