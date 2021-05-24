Alliant Joins Unified ID 2.0, Pioneering Ad Targeting in a Future Without Cookies
Audience company joins the initiative as independent data co-op partnerBREWSTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading transaction driven audience company, today announced that it has joined the Unified ID 2.0 initiative. Alliant joins as an independent data co-op partner.
Alliant works with 100s of brands through its member co-op, helping those brands turn first-party data into actionable insights for delivering targeted ad campaigns online and off. By joining the Unified ID 2.0 program, Alliant can now easily map audiences using the privacy conscious, consumer-friendly Unified ID. Pseudonymized identity solutions such as Unified ID 2.0 are laying the foundation for a post-cookie digital ad ecosystem that preserves reliable audience precision in digital advertising.
“The ad industry is entering a period of significant change and Alliant is committed to being a leader in providing solutions for co-op member brands and agency clients that ensure a reliable and fully functioning programmatic ecosystem,” said Matt Frattaroli, VP of Platform & Agency Partnerships at Alliant. “We’re eager to begin testing Unified ID 2.0 and are excited that it will be open-source in nature and interoperable with other IDs. The Trade Desk is an important leader in the industry and we look forward to building on our partnership with them throughout this process.”
“Unified ID 2.0 was built on a simple principle – to provide an upgrade for consumers, advertisers and publishers in digital advertising,” said Bill Michels, GM of Product Development, The Trade Desk. “The entire industry is coming together to collaborate on the future of identity, and partners like Alliant are helping bring that vision to life. We look forward to more collaboration to help preserve the open internet.”
The Unified ID 2.0, initially developed by The Trade Desk aligns with Alliant’s mission of consumer privacy and choice, ensuring that advertisers can still make use of valuable insights.
Once implemented, Alliant’s more than 2000+ syndicated audiences will be transacting on The Trade Desk on Unified ID 2.0 instead of a cookie or Mobile ID. Alliant’s co-op member clients will also benefit from the ability to activate custom audiences tied to Unified ID 2.0 to The Trade Desk or any buying platforms that have implemented the Unified ID.
About Unified ID 2.0
Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.
Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.
About Alliant
Alliant delivers people-based audiences that optimize marketing profitability in any channel. The company’s audience, enrichment and predictive modeling solutions are all built upon billions of consumer data points, advanced data science and high-performance technology. Great people, great data and great technology consistently delivers exceptional results for brands and their agencies.
