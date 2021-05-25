CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a strategic partnership with the Samakiba Foundation
CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the Samakiba Foundation to assist developing communities in Africa.
CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the Samakiba Foundation to assist developing communities in Africa. This partnership began with Cenfura’s Sponsorship of the Nifuate Charity Football Match on 21 May 2021 in conjunction with Ali “King” Kiba and Mbwana Samatta. Cenfura currently has a campaign for donations at: https://xcf-token.io/samakiba/
This cooperation will not only deliver assistance through the foundation to African communities but will also build the foundation’s basic services through the provision of renewable energy systems to the areas most in need. Cenfura’s policies on energy poverty and energy being the foundation for the creation of common wealth and prosperity mean that the partnership with Samakiba makes perfect sense.
We are excited and pleased to be able to partner with the Samakiba Foundations and provide much needed energy services and security to African communities. We see an urgent need in this area and look forward to providing critical services in this essential role.
About Samakiba Foundation
Samakiba Foundation is a joint partnership foundation that is set by Music Artist Alikiba, Ali “KING” Kiba and Mbwana Samatta a professional footballer and the first Tanzanian to ever play in the English football at Premier League level. The Samakiba foundation is set to sustainably support education and healthcare projects as well as empowering social development for their local communities.
In May 2019 Samakiba Foundation launched their charity game in the aid of primary school’s initiative. The two superstars told the press “we have chosen primary schools because of its significance in building foundation of young people’s lives. We too had the privilege of having a great foundation in early education, that’s why we are successful today, therefore we are here to give back to support the foundation of our young people”
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can operate in island mode and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
