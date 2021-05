Middlesex-DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A301933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2021 1730 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stowe Street

WEATHER: Fine

ROAD CONDITIONS: Fine

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Betsy Green

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nacklie Bounacklie

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/23/2021 at approximately 1735 hours Troopers responded to a two vehicle

crash on Waterbury-Stowe Road near the intersection of Stowe Street in

Waterbury, Vermont. Troopers determined Betsy Green had struck Nacklie

Bounacklie while he was stopped at a red light. Further investigation showed

Green was under the influence of alcohol. She arrested and transported to the

Montpelier Police Department for processing. She was later released on a

citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on

07/08/2021 at 0830 hours.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2021 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.