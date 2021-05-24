Bidding Set to Close on Culpeper County Virginia Country Estate Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 20± acres with a large barn, outbuildings, fencing and more in Culpeper County, VA, on Wednesday, May 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell this property which will make a wonderful primary residency or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs!!”
“The auction’s location, address and property highlights follow below,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Wed., May 26 – 10:00 am – 23240 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan, VA 22733
4 BR/2.5 BA Home on 20+ Acres w/Large Barn, Outbuildings, Fencing & More!
• Move-in ready 4 BR/2.5 BA tri-level home on 20.46± acres -- 3,200± sf. -- 2 story 88'x50' barn -- 12'x16' shed w/8' shed off -- Entire property is board fenced w/2 cross fences -- Spring fed pond -- Property is in a conservation easement!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The property is conveniently located only 2 miles from Rt. 15, 3.5 miles from Rt. 522, 7 miles from Culpeper & Rt. 29, and a short drive to Fredericksburg & Charlottesville noted Wilson.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
23240 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan, VA 22733