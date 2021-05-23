RE: New Haven
Roadway is open again.
From: Potter, Lori Sent: Sunday, May 23, 2021 2:19 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: New Haven
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
River Road is closed at Route 116 due to a wires down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.