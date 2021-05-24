AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC Announces the release of “Program Risk Control: Avoiding the Transformation Train Wreck”
This thought leadership piece walks readers through how the AEGIS Program Risk Control solution can be leveraged as the guardrails for the modernization journey
When the rubber meets the road in effecting change, Don and Greg were my “go-to” team for most effectively implementing change.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS), a Strategy and Management Consulting firm, announces the release of their latest thought piece on Program Risk Control: “Avoiding the Transformation Train Wreck.”
— John Weisel, ZRG Partners LLC - Managing Director
The statistics are startling – 70%+ of transformation programs fail (according to research published by McKinsey, Forrester, and other market watchers: see Exhibit 1). The basic question is why, why do so many programs fail to achieve their stated objectives and deliver the benefits expected?
This thought leadership piece walks readers through how the AEGIS Program Risk Control solution can be leveraged as the guardrails for the modernization journey – and keeping the proverbial train on the tracks. It delves into:
• How improvement programs are not meeting expectations
• The key failure points
• Why complex programs challenge even experienced organizations
• How Program Risk Control can enable transformation program success
Senior-level project executives do not have the time available to assess project risks, formulate solution alternatives / strategies, and engage in the frequent detailed conversations necessary to resolve the challenges associated with modernization programs – while still having to perform their day jobs.
To avoid the “Transformation Train Wreck,” organizations should invest in a Program Risk Control advisory partner that can act as a shield against the risks associated with these modernization journeys.
“I have been colleagues of Don and Greg for well over a decade. In my role in leading Ernst and Young’s Global Consulting Practice for the Financial Services Sector, they were always my first point of outreach for any of our client’s business issues in the Finance function. They consistently demonstrated industry-leading expertise in the modernization of Finance including operating model strategy and design and how to most effectively use enabling technologies.
When the rubber meets the road in effecting change, Don and Greg were my “go-to” team for most effectively implementing change. Their industry, functional, innovation, and execution know how set them apart from their peers and competitors.
Without exception, I would encourage any organization to consider how to best apply their combined skills.”
John Weisel
ZRG Partners LLC - Managing Director
Global Professional Services Practice Leader
Visit our website at www.aap-us.com to learn more.
About the AEGIS founding partners:
Gregory S. Derderian - Managing Partner
greg.derderian@aap-us.com
Gregory S. Derderian is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy, and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools, and technology.
Donald B. Rogers, CPA - Managing Partner
don.rogers@aap-us.com
Donald B. Rogers is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad-based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement, and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with upper middle market through large global organizations, across multiple industries.
Experience Centric | Practical Solutions
These Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans co-founded AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC. AEGIS embodies large firm excellence while delivering the undivided attention, care, and individual client service necessary for transformation program success.
Greg Derderian & Don Rogers
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
+1 609-594-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn