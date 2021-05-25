Valiant Eagle Inc.(OTC:PSRU) Utilizes Industry Leader, LogicBoxes, For ICANN Accreditation For Launch Of Hurrah Domains

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has engaged LogicBoxes to be its guide towards ICANN accreditation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicBoxes is the world's premiere ICANN accreditation consultancy provider. Valiant Eagle will utilize their consulting services to efficiently aid it through the ICANN accreditation process through to completion and also assist with training new staff.

In order to accommodate this new revenue stream, Valiant Eagle has decided to start a company to manage the operations of this new venture. The new entity, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary, will be named, Hurrah, LLC dba Hurrah Domains.

Valiant Eagle’s decision to become an Internet registrar and web-hosting company is an important milestone. To put things in perspective, Godaddy, a leading provider in the space, and according to an article written in 2015, It was earning approximately $1B from sales of its domains and hosting with a valuation of over $4B at that time (link to source). In addition, the market to own intellectual property and for hosting is only growing.

Valiant Eagle currently owns and manages over 200 domains and sites that have been registered through third party companies such as Godaddy. As such, it is economically justified to eliminate the “middle man”.

LogicBoxes enables Web Hosts to obtain an ICANN accreditation with minimal time and cost commitments. Over 20% of the world's ICANN Accredited Registrars have been accredited through LogicBoxes’ consultancy service. As an ICANN accredited registrar, Valiant Eagle will be able to register domains to the general population. It will essentially be able to buy, sell, manage domain names, become a hosting provider, and own their IP addresses.

An ICANN accreditation will allow Valiant Eagle to have better industry and consumer recognition as a registrar as they will now have a direct communication channel with registries regarding promotions and discounts. It will be qualified for reviewing specialized marketing development funds from registries and will have complete autonomy and freedom to offer lucrative and profitable new generic top-level domains selectively. Lastly, It will have complete control over its domain registration and hosting business. Once Valiant Eagle becomes an ICANN accredited registrar, it will signify to the public that it has met specific standards and passed the various checks and evaluations conducted by ICANN.

Valiant Eagle Inc.’s CEO, Xavier Mitchell, says, "This ICANN accreditation will be enormous for our company. We spend a large amount of money on outside hosting providers and domain name purchases each month. Having this accreditation will allow us to cut those costs significantly and bring in another stream of revenue into the company. Although this process is long and costly, it will be well worth it in the end. This move not only should generate substantial income annually but exponentially increases our holdings and positioning in the intellectual property world. We anticipate Hurrah’s net sales to be in excess of $20 million within the next five years.”

The process for becoming an ICANN-accredited registrar is well known for being a complex process. This is because a large part of the process is about determining the company's long-term viability to guarantee the stability of the whole internet. Valiant Eagle receiving this accreditation will display to the public that it is more than a going concern but a strong company that will be around for years to come.

