21A501634/Crash/DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501634
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/23/21 @ approximately 0625 hours
STREET: River Road
TOWN: Coventry
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single vehicle crash on River Road in Coventry. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the juvenile operator lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch. The operator was not injured. The operator was arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881