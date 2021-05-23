21A501634/Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/23/21 @ approximately 0625 hours

STREET: River Road

TOWN: Coventry

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive

INJURIES: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single vehicle crash on River Road in Coventry. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the juvenile operator lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch. The operator was not injured. The operator was arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881