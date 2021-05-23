Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21A501634/Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A501634                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor         

STATION: Derby                               

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/21 @ approximately 0625 hours

STREET: River Road

TOWN: Coventry

WEATHER: Cloudy           

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018       

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive

INJURIES: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single vehicle crash on River Road in Coventry.  Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the juvenile operator lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch.  The operator was not injured.  The operator was arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI.   

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

21A501634/Crash/DUI

