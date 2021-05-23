Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B501045

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                            

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1652 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Landon Urban

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported Assault at the Coolie Glen trail head in the Town of Lincoln, Vermont.  Investigation revealed that Landon Urban caused bodily injury to a family or household member. Troopers were assisted by members of the Barre City Police Department in citing Urban. Urban was issued a citation to appear in cout at a later date.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 24 May, 2021 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal cour

