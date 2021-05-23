New Haven Barracks Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501045
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1652 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Landon Urban
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported Assault at the Coolie Glen trail head in the Town of Lincoln, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Landon Urban caused bodily injury to a family or household member. Troopers were assisted by members of the Barre City Police Department in citing Urban. Urban was issued a citation to appear in cout at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 24 May, 2021 1230 hours
