Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 at 1648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawk Mountain Road, Pittsfield

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Frederick Sham

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/22/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male destroying property on Hawk Hill Road in Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken light pole at a home located on Hawk Lane. Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Frederick Sham. Sham was issued a citation to appear on August 13th, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021, 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.