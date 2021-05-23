Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401969
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 at 1648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawk Mountain Road, Pittsfield
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Frederick Sham
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/22/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male destroying property on Hawk Hill Road in Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken light pole at a home located on Hawk Lane. Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Frederick Sham. Sham was issued a citation to appear on August 13th, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021, 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.