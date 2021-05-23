Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 57 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21B401969

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 at 1648 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawk Mountain Road, Pittsfield

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Frederick Sham                                              

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/22/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male destroying property on Hawk Hill Road in Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken light pole at a home located on Hawk Lane. Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Frederick Sham. Sham was issued a citation to appear on August 13th, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021, 1000 hours         

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.