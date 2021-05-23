Public’s Help Sought In Fatal Fire Investigation

May 22, 2021

(SALISBURY, MD) – The Maryland State Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a fatal house fire in Wicomico County Friday morning.

Anyone who has information or may have seen someone or something suspicious in the area of the 28000 block of Glastonbury Court near West Road, Salisbury, Maryland, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Autopsy results are pending, as is the positive identification of the victim.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov