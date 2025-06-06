Submit Release
Media Advisory: Maryland State Police 2025 Fitness Challenge

Maryland State Police News Release

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – The 2025 Maryland State Police Fitness Challenge will feature a CrossFit-style workout, encouraging participants to challenge their physical limits alongside troopers and community members. Participants must be 18 years or older and provide a valid photo ID. This challenge is designed to foster camaraderie, promote physical fitness, and provide insight into what it takes to become a Maryland State Trooper.

In addition to the workout, attendees will have the chance to speak with recruiters about career opportunities within the Maryland State Police and learn more about how they can serve their communities.

WHAT:          Maryland State Police Fitness Challenge

WHEN:          Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

WHERE:       Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions

6852 4th St.,

                     Sykesville, MD 21784

All participants must check in between 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. to be eligible for the Fitness Challenge. Free onsite parking will be available at Lot D. Maryland State Police cadets will be on site to direct challengers and supporters to the designated parking areas.

Please RSVP to the Office of Media Communications at msp.media@maryland.gov.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

