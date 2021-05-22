Waldo County Technical Center Names Daisy Bradney CTE Student of the Year

Daisy Bradney

Waldo County Technical Center (WCTC) proudly announces Daisy Bradney as its 2020-2021 CTE Student of the Year.

Daisy, a senior from Belfast Area High School’s BCOPE, is a second year student in the Culinary Arts program. Miss Bradney is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and has also served as a Student Ambassador while at WCTC.

Aside from having asserted herself as a top notch baker, Daisy also excels in the production of soups and stews. A past volunteer at the Starrett Children’s Center, she is the daughter of Jody Johnstone and James Bradney.

Daisy plans on attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle next year to pursue a degree in education. When not focused on her studies or honing her culinary skills for family and friends, Daisy enjoys dancing, hiking and working part time at a local restaurant.

Congratulations and GOOD LUCK, Daisy!

Learn more about Waldo County Technical Center by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: