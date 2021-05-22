U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS STRENGTHENS MARINE TOURISM PRESENCE
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has big plans to strengthen its position as a leading Caribbean destination for marine tourism.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is positioning the Territory as the first choice for a world-class Caribbean marine experience.
Speaking after last weekend’s St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta, Joseph Boschulte, USVI Commissioner of Tourism, said the department’s focus on welcoming mariners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has returned strong dividends for the destination.
“Despite numerous pandemic-related challenges, we have leveraged the talent and creativity of our team to sharpen our focus on our incredible marine and charter yacht industry,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who believes the U.S. Virgin Islands will “take full advantage of our natural resources and assets to deliver world-class experiences for visitors arriving on our shores.”
He said the Territory had already begun to strengthen its marine tourism offerings when the pandemic provided additional opportunities to tap into the charter yacht industry. In 2019, the direct contribution to the U.S. Virgin Islands economy made by charter and sport-fishing vessels was estimated at approximately $45 million.
“We forecast the 2020-2021 numbers to show significant growth due to the large number of visiting vessels,” he disclosed.
An important development this past winter season was the introduction of The Moorings, a premier global yacht charter company, to the charter operations base on St. Thomas.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has an across-the-board commitment to the industry with several agencies coordinating to offer a concierge experience for the marine industry, whether for leisure, business or competitions.
The Department of Tourism will continue to support events such as fishing tournaments, the Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show and the annual St. Thomas International Regatta, and has a robust media hospitality program, which attracts national media to experience and cover the destination’s marine offerings and events.
“Because of the diligent adherence to public health protocols, including our Travel Screening Portal, we have been successful in delivering marine events in the Territory over the past year,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who saluted USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach for their vision to position the Territory's marine sector upfront and center. He also congratulated local partners such as the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association and the St. Thomas Yacht Club for their efforts to ensure that residents and visitors have a safe and healthy marine experience.
The Department of Tourism developed and maintains a designated webpage that showcases the Territory’s marine value proposition. Upcoming events include the International Optimist Regatta (June 14 to 20, 2021), the Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show (November 7 to 10, 2021), and the inaugural Caribbean Charter Yacht Show at Yacht Haven Grande – St. Thomas (December 9-12, 2021).
The Commissioner also noted that the Department of Tourism is collaborating with the Office of the Governor to create a St. Croix-specific marine program, with its own dedicated marketing platform.
About the U.S. Virgin Islands
For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel - including on-line check-in - making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easier than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, a passport is required for all but U.S. citizens.
