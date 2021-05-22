road closure 450 VT route 22 a Shoreham

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 22A is closed at this time in the area of Dolittle Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.