FW: road closure 450 VT route 22 a Shoreham
Roadway is open
Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX
From: Crane, Jennifer via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, May 22, 2021 12:27 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: road closure 450 VT route 22 a Shoreham
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 22A is closed at this time in the area of Dolittle Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.
Please drive carefully.