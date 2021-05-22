Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: road closure 450 VT route 22 a Shoreham

 

Roadway is open

 

 

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Crane, Jennifer via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, May 22, 2021 12:27 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: road closure 450 VT route 22 a Shoreham

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vt Route 22A  is closed at this time in the area of Dolittle Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.  Traffic is being rerouted.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

