Suspects Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2021, in the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:55 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.