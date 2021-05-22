Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 55 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,013 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 20A201741

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2021 / 2036 hours

 

LOCATION: North Road, Berkshire

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Neil Kinney                                   

 

AGE: 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Berkshire

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 2036 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of conditions of release on North Road in Berkshire. Neil Kinney, age 53 of East Berkshire, was located outside a residence which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kinney was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. Kinney was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: May 24, 2021        

 

COURT: Franklin Superior

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.