St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A201741
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 21, 2021 / 2036 hours
LOCATION: North Road, Berkshire
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Neil Kinney
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Berkshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 21, 2021, at approximately 2036 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of conditions of release on North Road in Berkshire. Neil Kinney, age 53 of East Berkshire, was located outside a residence which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kinney was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. Kinney was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: May 24, 2021
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y
