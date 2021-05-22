St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A201741

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2021 / 2036 hours

LOCATION: North Road, Berkshire

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Neil Kinney

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Berkshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 2036 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of conditions of release on North Road in Berkshire. Neil Kinney, age 53 of East Berkshire, was located outside a residence which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kinney was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. Kinney was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: May 24, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y