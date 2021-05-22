Middlesex Barracks / Assault and Robbery / Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A301789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
ACCUSED: Stephen Davis
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery, Petit Larceny
VICTIM: C.P. Dudley’s Store
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT
Over the last week, Vermont State Police Detectives, assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been investigating an Assault and Robbery that took place on May 13th, 2021 at C.P. Dudley’s Store, in E. Montpelier, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Stephen Davis of Barre City, as a primary suspect involved in the robbery.
On Friday, May 21st, 2021, at approximately 1530 hours, the Barre Town Police Department received a report of a robbery in progress at the Graniteville General Store, followed by Barre City Police Department receiving a report of a another robbery, at 1542 hours at the Champlain farms on Washington St.
Shortly thereafter, Officers from the Barre City Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved with the robberies from this afternoon and from the robbery at C.P. Dudley’s on the 13th. Ultimately BCPD Officers took Stephen Davis into custody without incident at approximately 1600 hours.
The Vermont State Police arrested Stephen Davis for Assault and Robbery and Petit Larceny in connection with the C.P. Dudley Store robbery. Stephen Davis was transported to the Barre City Police Department for fingerprints and photographs and was ordered held at the North East Correctional Facility for the lack of $10,000 bail. Davis was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 24th, 2021, at 1230 hours to answer to the above listed charges.
Charges were also filed by the Barre City Police Department for Davis’ offenses committed this afternoon. The Barre Town Police Department’s investigation into the events that took place at the Graniteville General Store is still pending.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
——————————————————————————
ORIGINAL RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Isaac Merriam
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/13/2021 1910 -1923 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2915 US Rte. 2, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery
ACCUSED: Under investigation
VICTIM: Dudley's Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/13/2021 at approximately 1927 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a robbery at Dudley's Store, located at 2915 US Rte. 2 East Montpelier.
Investigation determined a male threatened employees at the Dudley’s Store by demanding cash from the register while holding a hand to his hip. The unidentified male was described as being approximately 5'10" - 6’1” tall and thin build. He was wearing dark glasses, a dark camo pattern face mask, dark camo pattern gloves, black pants, black Converse shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white V shaped stripe across the chest.
The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and was last seen walking westbound on US Rte. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
