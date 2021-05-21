Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301676
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 at 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 205 Chickering Road, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)
ACCUSED: Travis Beyor
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
ACCUSED: Nicole Sutton
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/17/21 at 0930 hours as part of an ongoing criminal investigation the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on the residence located at 205 Chickering Road in the town of East Montpelier which is occupied by Travis Beyor and Nicole Sutton. During the search Troopers located a large amount of processed marijuana. The marijuana was seized and later determined to have a total weight of 674 grams. Beyor and Sutton were later located and issued citations to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/01/21 to answer to the charge of Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces) and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648