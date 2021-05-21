Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,014 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                              

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                         

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191          

 

DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 at 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 205 Chickering Road, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)

 

ACCUSED: Travis Beyor                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Sutton                                               

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/17/21 at 0930 hours as part of an ongoing criminal investigation the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on the residence located at 205 Chickering Road in the town of East Montpelier which is occupied by Travis Beyor and Nicole Sutton. During the search Troopers located a large amount of processed marijuana. The marijuana was seized and later determined to have a total weight of 674 grams. Beyor and Sutton were later located and issued citations to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/01/21 to answer to the charge of Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces) and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.