Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 at 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 205 Chickering Road, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces)

ACCUSED: Travis Beyor

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

ACCUSED: Nicole Sutton

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/17/21 at 0930 hours as part of an ongoing criminal investigation the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on the residence located at 205 Chickering Road in the town of East Montpelier which is occupied by Travis Beyor and Nicole Sutton. During the search Troopers located a large amount of processed marijuana. The marijuana was seized and later determined to have a total weight of 674 grams. Beyor and Sutton were later located and issued citations to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/01/21 to answer to the charge of Possession of Marijuana (Greater than 2 ounces) and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648