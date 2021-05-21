I-55 at the Crump Interchange Lane Closures

Memphis, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be closing ramps and lanes on I-55 at the Crump Interchange to restripe lanes. This work will improve the traffic flow from Arkansas while the I-40 bridge is shut down for repairs. The following closure will remain in place until I-40 is reopened. The goal is to allow I-55 traffic to free flow and not compete with merging ramp traffic.

Beginning Saturday, May 22 the following will be closed:

· Loop ramp from WB Crump to I-55 South

*Detour to SR 14 (South Third Street) to W. McLemore to I-55 South

· I-55 NB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum Dr.

*Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave. to I-55 North

· I-55 NB Exit ramp to Metal Museum Dr.

*Detour to I-55 South to West Mclemore Ave. to Riverside Dr. to Metal Museum Dr.

· I-55 SB Entrance ramp from Metal Museum

*Detour to Riverside Dr. to West Mclemore Ave to I-55.

