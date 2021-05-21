Arizona Publisher Honored with Prestigious Benjamin-Franklin Award for the Kids' Book, "10 Ballet Dancers."

The cover of 10 ballet dancers features a drawing of two child ballet dancers, appearing male and female, bowing to each other.

10 Ballet Dancers Cover Image

Amanda Malek-Ahmadi leans on a chair

Amanda Malek-Ahmadi

silver background sticker with a drawing of benjamin frankly in black ink.

Silver Benjamin Franklin Award Image from Independent Book Publishers Association.

Arizona Publisher Honored with Prestigious Benjamin-Franklin Award for the Kids' Book, "10 Ballet Dancers."

Being recognized by the IBPA for this work affirms the journey we are on. It gives us new energy as we continue to add to our current list of more than a dozen titles.”
— Sean Buvala, Publisher

TOLLESON, ARIZONA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is happy to announce that the children’s book, “10 Ballet Dancers,” has been honored with a Silver Benjamin Franklin Award for 2021. Presented by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), this award for interior design represents one of the highest honors for small-press and independent publishing.

Amanda Malek-Ahmadi, the author of the book, says, “Having a book published was a childhood dream come true. Getting the news that 10 Ballet Dancers earned a Benjamin Franklin Award, was an experience beyond words. I look forward to seeing that silver sticker on the cover. I am so grateful that The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group took a chance on my debut picture book.”

Sean Buvala, the publisher, added, “Both Amanda and Kathrine Gutkovskiy, the illustrator, produced a book that has a lovely story for young children and gentle, inviting art. We also had a terrific alliance with TLC Book Design out of Austin, Texas. Being recognized by the IBPA for this work affirms the journey we are on. It gives us new energy as we continue to add to our current list of more than a dozen titles.”

“We certainly wanted this project to be a showcase-level book that families would be proud to give as a gift and read with their kids,” Buvala continued. “While it’s intended for everyone, families with young dancers will really appreciate the cute story and diverse characters.”

“10 Ballet Dancers” is published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group of Tolleson, AZ. The title can be ordered from your local bookstore or online book retailers. Hardback and paperback editions are available. ISBN 978-1-947408-24-1

Visit the website at 10balletdancers.com to learn more. For media inquiries or to arrange school visits, please contact the publisher at 623.226.8326 or staff@smalltoothdog.com

Sean Buvala
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
+1 623-226-8326
staff@smalltoothdog.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

"10 Ballet Dancers" Book Trailer

You just read:

Arizona Publisher Honored with Prestigious Benjamin-Franklin Award for the Kids' Book, "10 Ballet Dancers."

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Buvala
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
+1 623-226-8326 staff@smalltoothdog.com
Company/Organization
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
12725 W Indian School Road E101
Avondale, Arizona, 85392
United States
+1 623-226-8326
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a small, niche-based publishing company in Arizona. We publish books on the arts and creativity for adults and kids. We want to build personally-rewarding and profitable relationships with our authors, illustrators, and staff. We are a diverse, friendly, and welcoming company supporting and incorporating members (and allies) of marginalized communities. We want to encourage you to pursue your purpose in life.

Small Tooth Dog Publishing Info

More From This Author
Arizona Publisher Honored with Prestigious Benjamin-Franklin Award for the Kids' Book, "10 Ballet Dancers."
A Kid's Disgusted "Eww" Leads to Just Released Book of Uncomfortable Folktales from New-Mexico Author Harriet Cole
"10 Ballet Dancers" New Release Picture Book by Arizona Author Amanda Malek-Ahmadi
View All Stories From This Author