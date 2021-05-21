10 Ballet Dancers Cover Image Amanda Malek-Ahmadi Silver Benjamin Franklin Award Image from Independent Book Publishers Association.

Arizona Publisher Honored with Prestigious Benjamin-Franklin Award for the Kids' Book, "10 Ballet Dancers."

Being recognized by the IBPA for this work affirms the journey we are on. It gives us new energy as we continue to add to our current list of more than a dozen titles.” — Sean Buvala, Publisher

TOLLESON, ARIZONA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is happy to announce that the children’s book, “10 Ballet Dancers,” has been honored with a Silver Benjamin Franklin Award for 2021. Presented by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), this award for interior design represents one of the highest honors for small-press and independent publishing.

Amanda Malek-Ahmadi, the author of the book, says, “Having a book published was a childhood dream come true. Getting the news that 10 Ballet Dancers earned a Benjamin Franklin Award, was an experience beyond words. I look forward to seeing that silver sticker on the cover. I am so grateful that The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group took a chance on my debut picture book.”

Sean Buvala, the publisher, added, “Both Amanda and Kathrine Gutkovskiy, the illustrator, produced a book that has a lovely story for young children and gentle, inviting art. We also had a terrific alliance with TLC Book Design out of Austin, Texas. Being recognized by the IBPA for this work affirms the journey we are on. It gives us new energy as we continue to add to our current list of more than a dozen titles.”

“We certainly wanted this project to be a showcase-level book that families would be proud to give as a gift and read with their kids,” Buvala continued. “While it’s intended for everyone, families with young dancers will really appreciate the cute story and diverse characters.”

“10 Ballet Dancers” is published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group of Tolleson, AZ. The title can be ordered from your local bookstore or online book retailers. Hardback and paperback editions are available. ISBN 978-1-947408-24-1

Visit the website at 10balletdancers.com to learn more. For media inquiries or to arrange school visits, please contact the publisher at 623.226.8326 or staff@smalltoothdog.com

"10 Ballet Dancers" Book Trailer