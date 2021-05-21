World Connection’s Wu-Curtis recognized by CIOLook’s Top 10 Businesswomen to Admire in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- CIOLook Magazine has published its "Top 10 Businesswomen to Admire in 2021" edition, highlighting businesswomen who have done something different for their enterprise and inspired other women to celebrate the great things women are accomplishing in the business world.
World Connection, a mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, ID and Guatemala City, Guatemala today announced that CIOLook has included CEO/President Hui Wu-Curtis in this group for her approach to delivering value and innovation to its clients, promoting diversity through all levels of leadership, and creating growth opportunities for women.
“Leadership comes with a personal and inherent responsibility to create more awareness around unconscious biases in the workplace, ensure doors get opened for women and minorities, and be an advocate and voice for positive changes in corporate cultures,” Wu-Curtis says. “Women are raised differently and face different challenges, and I feel that it is important to continue to support one another.”
CIOLook is a global, business-authority platform exploring the perspective of entrepreneurs, business owners, and innovators who drive business around the globe.
It focuses primarily on online marketing through its eMagazine, digital marketing, and traditional print magazine. Through its Top 10 Businesswomen to Admire in 2021 edition, they promote the belief that supporting women in the developing world will provide great resilience to the global economy, stating when women are provided opportunities in business, it leads to innovation with progression.
About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/
