Concrete Repair Work to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 and Roosevelt Street

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 21, 2021

Contact:  Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin concrete repair work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Roosevelt Street on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 12. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, Minnesota.

The anticipated completion date for the concrete repair work on U.S. 12 is October 2021, with an overall project completion date of Sept. 1, 2022.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

