Edu Falaschi: “Vera Cruz” available on all digital platforms
The singer lives the best moment of his careerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edu Falaschi released the new album “Vera Cruz” and now is available on all streaming platforms like Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, and Google Play.
The digital album in Brazil was released, May 18, the date of Edu Falaschi 49th birthday.
Listen to the new album “Vera Cruz”: https://found.ee/edufalaschiveracruz
The album in physical format is expected to be released on May 31 and can be purchased in several formats on the pre-sale of the vocalist's website (http://www.edufalaschi.com.br/).
In addition, a double-colored LP in special edition 180g, limited pressing of 285 pieces will also be released to collectors.
"Today is a very special day. Not only for completing almost half a century of life, but mainly for being able to celebrate 30 years of career with a special album and that makes a real rescue of my whole journey. A way to thank the fans for all that care and support over the years. The birthday is mine, but the gift is for the fans", said Edu Falaschi.
ABOUT VERA CRUZ
Tracklist:
1 - Burden
2 - The Ancestry
3 - Sea Of Uncertainties
4 - Skies In Your Eyes
5 - Frol De La Mar
6 - Crosses
7 - Land Ahoy
8 - Fire With Fire
9 - Mirror Of Delusion
10 - Bonfire Of The Vanities
11 - Face Of The Storm - feat. Max Cavalera
12 - Rainha do Luar - feat. Elba Ramalho
“Vera Cruz” is the name of the first solo album recorded with an unprecedented repertoire by Edu Falaschi, singer and songwriter from São Paulo projected in the 2000s as a vocalist for the band Angra, in which he remained until 2012.
The work started recording in November 2020 in Rio de Janeiro and was produced by Edu Falaschi and Roberto Barros and co-produced by Thiago Bianchi. The album features the same Falaschi bandmates who have been with him since the beginning of his solo career: Aquiles Priester, Fábio Laguna, Raphael Dafras, Roberto Barros, and Diogo Mafra.
Brazilian music icon, Elba Ramalho, is one of the special guests of “Vera Cruz” with a more than special duet with Edu Falaschi in the song “Rainha do Luar”. Reinforcing the guest list, the album features the legendary vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy / Killer Be Killed / Go Ahead and Die), who is present on the track “Face of the Storm”.
Set between Brazil and Portugal at the time of the discovery of the island of Vera Cruz by the Portuguese colonizers, the novel is the motto of the creation of the authorial repertoire composed by Falaschi, the concept of the lyrics was created by Edu Falaschi and developed by Fabio Caldeira. The orchestrations of the album were initially idealized by Edu Falaschi and produced, created, and finished by Pablo Greg. The album art and all the products associated with “Vera Cruz” were conceived by “digital designer” Carlos Fides.
“Vera Cruz” was mixed and mastered in Europe by the legendary producer Dennis Ward (Angra, Helloween, Pink Cream 69, Unisonic). “Being able to be with Dennis again is extremely exciting, being with him again brought me many beautiful memories and he knows exactly what I like in terms of sonority, not to mention that he has an absurd good taste for mixing”, says Edu about working with Dennis Ward.
Info:
Instagram: @edu_falaschi
