Michigan GreenState, a Hearst Publication, Joins MiCannabisExpo.com as Gold Sponsor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is proud to partner with Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication, to bring the best in class to our Michigan Cannabusiness Expo July 13-14, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
“A partnership with Michigan GreenState is exciting for us as they are launching into the Michigan Cannabusiness market at a hot time,” Jennifer Wynn, vice president of expositions with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, said.
“The company's legacy as a mass media and business information conglomerate (Hearst Communications) ensures their ability to deliver valuable information to this new audience at large while helping us meet our core goal of delivering real industry information to the community,” Wynn said.
With Michigan continuing to grow as a well-known cannabis destination across the country, Michigan GreenState’s new properties (on-line and off) helps residents and visitors alike learn more about the latest in cannabis and plan their experience utilizing an interactive map of dispensaries.
“Michigan GreenState is excited to partner with the Cannabusiness Industrial Marketplace for the Michigan Summit and Expo,” Ed Fritz, regional director with Hearst, said. “The cannabis business is booming in Michigan and we are thrilled to be playing a role in the explosive growth.”
For more information on Michigan GreenState, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/company/michigan-green-state/.
With 95 percent of the expo floor already sold out for our Michigan show and a speaker lineup of over 40 industry experts, cannabusiness professionals are ready to get back to networking and staking out their corner of this multi-billion dollar market supported by Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication; the Michigan expo swag bag and Gold Sponsor.
"The excitement level for an upcoming expo has never been higher as states open back up and we could not be more thrilled to partner with a company that has the reach and credibility as Michigan GreenState” Wynn added.
To purchase tickets for our Michigan Expo, visit http://micannabisexpo.com/tickets
Can’t attend our Michigan expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part and profit, download our white paper here.
Jennifer Wynn
“A partnership with Michigan GreenState is exciting for us as they are launching into the Michigan Cannabusiness market at a hot time,” Jennifer Wynn, vice president of expositions with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, said.
“The company's legacy as a mass media and business information conglomerate (Hearst Communications) ensures their ability to deliver valuable information to this new audience at large while helping us meet our core goal of delivering real industry information to the community,” Wynn said.
With Michigan continuing to grow as a well-known cannabis destination across the country, Michigan GreenState’s new properties (on-line and off) helps residents and visitors alike learn more about the latest in cannabis and plan their experience utilizing an interactive map of dispensaries.
“Michigan GreenState is excited to partner with the Cannabusiness Industrial Marketplace for the Michigan Summit and Expo,” Ed Fritz, regional director with Hearst, said. “The cannabis business is booming in Michigan and we are thrilled to be playing a role in the explosive growth.”
For more information on Michigan GreenState, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/company/michigan-green-state/.
With 95 percent of the expo floor already sold out for our Michigan show and a speaker lineup of over 40 industry experts, cannabusiness professionals are ready to get back to networking and staking out their corner of this multi-billion dollar market supported by Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication; the Michigan expo swag bag and Gold Sponsor.
"The excitement level for an upcoming expo has never been higher as states open back up and we could not be more thrilled to partner with a company that has the reach and credibility as Michigan GreenState” Wynn added.
To purchase tickets for our Michigan Expo, visit http://micannabisexpo.com/tickets
Can’t attend our Michigan expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part and profit, download our white paper here.
Jennifer Wynn
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn