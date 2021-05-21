Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 5-21-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, and a 74-year old female from Gilmer County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,469), Berkeley (12,540), Boone (2,096), Braxton (965), Brooke (2,204), Cabell (8,770), Calhoun (362), Clay (534), Doddridge (611), Fayette (3,482), Gilmer (872), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,841), Hampshire (1,883), Hancock (2,823), Hardy (1,550), Harrison (5,837), Jackson (2,158), Jefferson (4,654), Kanawha (15,136), Lewis (1,241), Lincoln (1,513), Logan (3,177), Marion (4,510), Marshall (3,492), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,581), Mercer (4,962), Mineral (2,891), Mingo (2,637), Monongalia (9,277), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,205), Nicholas (1,792), Ohio (4,255), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (933), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,915), Putnam (5,232), Raleigh (6,898), Randolph (2,698), Ritchie (725), Roane (644), Summers (829), Taylor (1,237), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,899), Wayne (3,140), Webster (505), Wetzel (1,370), Wirt (440), Wood (7,850), Wyoming (2,016).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monroe County in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines. 

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV 

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV 

Grant County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV 

Lincoln County

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

You just read:

