Aquafighter® is revolutionizing fuel quality management and diesel generator maintenance

Aquafighter® is simply placed at the bottom of the fuel tank. While it is active in the tank it will keep the fuel pure and the tank dry until it’s full. When it’s full, it’s removed along with all the water that was in the fuel and the tank since it was installed. Aquafighter®: A True Revolution in Fuel Quality Management and Fuel Tank Maintenance. Aquafighter®: A complete solution that does, by itself, more than other solutions combined.

Aquafighter® is revolutionizing generator maintenance by purifying fuel, preserving fuel quality & a clean tank at all times with simple installation & control.

Aquafighter; a fabric pouch placed on the bottom of the tank, purifies all fuel and makes the tank completely water-free to protect from the damage that water causes to all tanks & diesel machines.” — Steve Schultz of Aquafighter

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquafighter® from DieselCare AS, is announcing partnerships with leading generator equipment and service providers Pritchard of Canada and GenServe of New York City. DieselCare AS is also seeking further distributors and service partners across North America to bring the industry-changing Aquafighter fuel quality management and tank maintenance technology to all customers using diesel, biodiesel and non-ethanol gasoline to fuel their power generators and back-up gensets.

Before Aquafighter; achieving complete water prevention, fuel purity and fuel protection was impossible with any combination of the world's best solutions. With Aquafighter's indispensable combination of abilities it is now possible to eliminate all water in the fuel and in the tank before it creates the domino effect of common problems and costs. This combination of abilities includes:

1. De-emulsification of fuel to less than 65ppm water

2. Capturing water immediately upon separation & contact

3. Isolating the water in a protective gel until removal

"In one convenient, easy to install fabric pouch; Aquafighter creates & preserves elite fuel quality at all times and prevents all of the common problems caused by water in the fuel and the tank such as: moisture wear & water damage to the engine and fuel system, bacteria growth, corrosion, fuel degradation and free water accumulation." explains Steve Schultz of DieselCare AS/Aquafighter.

When compared to fuel additives; the non-toxic and safe-to-handle Aquafighter technology differs from de-emulsifying chemical additives in that it doesn't add anything to the fuel and it doesn't force water to accumulate at the bottom of the tank where it grows bacteria, corrodes the tank and eventually re-emulsifies back into the fuel. Aquafighter is also different from emulsifying additives that force water to mix with the fuel so that it will pass through filters, water separators and the fuel system to burn in the engine where there is potential of heavy damage and certainty of unnecessary wear damage. Aquafighter simply gets the water out and keeps it out assuring high-quality fuel and ending the risk of bacteria growth, corrosion and re-emulsification of water back into the fuel.

Per Jahnsrud, inventor of Aquafighter, "Other solutions only solve a part of the problem and often cause further problems by pushing water to the bottom of the fuel tank, sneaking water through filters and into the engine or doing a poor job of properly cleaning the fuel and the tank. Aquafighter, on the other hand, is able to completely and safely extract all water from the fuel and the tank without any side-effects. Aquafighter is the solution that allows every diesel operator to maintain excellent fuel and a clean tank for a lifetime."

After 2.5 years of world-class results for Aquafighter's first-adopter, one of the world's largest fuel companies; Aquafighter was contracted by Telenor Satellite, one of Europe's largest telecom companies, to manage generator fuel quality and fuel tank maintenance. The Telenor results are consistent with all other Aquafighter applications; pure fuel at all times from the top of the fuel tank to the bottom, zero bacteria growth, significant reduction in resources used and zero water accumulation.

Aquafighter offers solutions for all sizes of generators and fuel tanks as well as for heavy-use generators and for back-up generators with infrequent use. Solutions range from simple DIY installation to professional solutions. Aquafighter is also a more effective, less expensive and significantly more efficient replacement for expensive polishing equipment as well as a compliment to existing polishing machines to reduce filter usage, tank cleaning and the high upkeep costs of the current polishing system.

Michael Barker of GenServe explains, “With Aquafighter being a simple and cost-effective way of eliminating water in diesel tanks; we are excited to bring this single complete solution to an industry that has always relied on constantly replacing filter after filter, dealing with regular repairs due to moisture wear and using many and often dangerous additives and biocides. Whether using in tandem with or in lieu of polishing systems, Aquafighter greatly reduces the cost of maintenance and material costs associated with generator operation while also keeping pure fuel consistently powering the engine at peak performance."

As the use of Aquafighter grows worldwide, DieselCare AS is interested to build successful, longstanding partnerships with reputable generator resellers and service providers to provide the best solutions for maintaining excellent fuel and a clean tank year after year without the use of destructive chemicals and expensive machinery.

Steven Janicki of Pritchard Canada, "As the Kohler dealer in Central & Eastern Canada, we are very aware that water accumulation is the first domino in the cascade of problems that diesel operators face. Now that we have Aquafighter we are able to stop water before these problems ever start and before the costs add up."

About Pritchard:

Pritchard has been a symbol of reliance and service excellence since 1923. As a power solutions provider, we have served hundreds of places throughout Canada where we have not only earned a reputation, but have also set the standard for quality, reliability, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Pritchard Power Systems is the authorized Kohler Power Systems distributor for Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, making it the largest territorial Kohler distributor in Canada.

www.pritchard.ca

About GenServe:

GenServe has more than 70 expert technicians with fully-equipped service vans strategically located throughout all of New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland Counties, and the Metro New York Area. Also servicing Eastern Pennsylvania, Southwest Connecticut, Northern Delaware, and Northeastern Maryland. As Genserve continues to grow nationwide our goal is to offer that best solutions that benefit our customers first.

www.genserveinc.com

About DieselCare AS/Aquafighter®:

DieselCare AS, developer of the Aquafighter technology, is headquartered in Kongsvinger, Norway. Aquafighter was developed in 2015 and has been thoroughly tested, approved and utilized by major fuel companies in Europe since 2017. After nearly 3 years of perfect results in fuel stations Aquafighter was introduced for worldwide distribution in January 2020. Aquafighter is also available from leading agricultural companies such as CHS and Cenex for farming coop members and fuel stations across the United States.

www.aquafighter.com