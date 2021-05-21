ARTEFACT by Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren: a new Album Inspired by Arthur C. Clarke’s Sci-Fi Novel Rendezvous with Rama
Collaborators and science fiction adventurers Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren will follow the release of Artefact with an EP titled Space Travel, for release on June 11th.
Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR, is 35 years young!
Reminiscent of a retro sci-fi film soundtrack, Artefact features collaborations with fellow Spotted Peccary recording artist Stefan Strand aka Between Interval.
PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, celebrated electronic artists Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren return with their second collaborative release, Artefact, an "unofficial soundtrack" inspired by Arthur C. Clarke's classic novel "Rendezvous with Rama." Three tracks from the highly-anticipated album scored exclusive previews on music culture outlets Resident Advisor, Obscure Sound and Vehlinggo. The album released today on Spotted Peccary Music; music fans can listen, view or purchase the music on the platform of their choice at https://orcd.co/artefact
— Mikael Ögren
“This has been such an exciting journey from the beginning 'til the end,” says Ögren. “The first visions and sensations that unfolded as I laid on a beach on a sunny Greek island, reading Rendezvous with Rama, Arthur C Clarke’s astonishing masterpiece.”
On the album, the warm pulse of vintage synthesizers blends with the steely atmospherics and electronic sounds of a modern sci-fi soundtrack. With styles ranging from ambient to trance, Artefact also features collaborations with a fellow Spotted Peccary recording artist Stefan Strand (aka Between Interval) and independent musician Johan Emmoth (aka Le Prix), as well as ethereal soprano vocals by Martina Björk.
“Stefan Strand is an old friend of mine,” explains Agebjörn. “This is the first time we have collaborated on an original track. I love his music.” He continues, “Johan Emmoth is a talented musician who I got to know when we made a few tracks and remixes together in disco/synthwave style, but this is more ambient/experimental than the earlier ones.”
Martina Björk -- a friend of Ögren -- is a soprano singer with a PhD in Latin. He says, “She managed to catch the very special, kind of sacred, ancient feeling and combined it with the almost melancholic, sad sense of abandonment that saturates the very moment of the Rama story that this song is trying to depict."
The audience is beckoned to join the brave space expedition inside the artefact, revealing the inner landscapes and prompting the imagination of the listener. Despite the heavy use of synths of the '90s, the whole album carries more of a timeless character than their previous album, covering different styles and images from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and even an echo from the 18th and 19th century through Björk’s beautiful soprano voice.
"The main reason why Rendezvous With Rama attracted me to such an extent, was that the main theme seems to be the encounter with the otherworldy, the very Other, the big unknown," explains Ögren.
On June 11, 2021, a "Space Travel" EP is planned for release, with three electronic remixes. Artefact follows the duo's previous collaboration, the adventurous album We Never Came to the White Sea (SPM 3301), which chronicled a road trip through the wooded expanse of the Russian Karelia, once part of Finland. Additionally, Agebjörn released two solo projects with Spotted Peccary, including The Mountain Lake (LSM19), and Mossebo (SPM 4201).
All tracks were written, performed and produced by Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren, tracks 1-2 co-written and co-performed by Stefan Strand, track 7 co-written and co-performed by Johan Emmoth. Vocals on track 9 by Martina Björk. Artefact was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Artefact arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, with illustrations (front, back and sketches) by Kilian Eng, and package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Tracklist:
1. Extravehicular Activity
2. Passing the Gates (with Between Interval)
3. The Plain
4. The Storm That Passed
5. Flight Over the Sea
6. Static Air
7. Octapod (with Le Prix)
8. Monitoring the Zooids
9. The Hall of Crystals (with Martina Björk)
10. Interplanetary Threat
11. Space Travel
12. Final Sight
About Johan Agebjörn: Gothenburg-based Swedish producer Johan Agebjörn works in a range of electronic genres, from electro-disco and house to ambient new age, but always grounds his approach in a deep appreciation for the roots and history of electronic music. Agebjörn had been largely focused on ambient electro productions inspired by fellow Scandinavians like Krister Linder and Biosphere.
About Mikael Ögren: Mikael Ögren is a Swedish synthesizer musician heavily influenced by electronic pioneers such as Kraftwerk and Jean Michel Jarre, as well as '90s trance innovators Jam & Spoon. A priest by profession, he's been active as a musician mostly as a hobby until he began collaborating with Agebjörn during the mid-2010s.
About Spotted Peccary Music: Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 168 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
