ZE PowerGroup Retains the Top Position in 2021 Energy Risk’s Software Rankings for the Wildest Supply of Data
ZE Earns the Number 1 Spot in the Wildest Supply of Data Category Yet Again!
ZE caters to a wide range of industries, including agriculture, oil, gas, metals, and power”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in data integration and analytics, has been announced as the winner in the Wildest Supply of Data category by Energy Risk in 2021. The company is jubilant to be consistently recognized and rewarded in the Energy Risk’s Rankings for the breadth of its data and the powerful data management platform, ZEMA™.
— Derek Smith, Director of Data at ZE PowerGroup
Currently, ZE is capable of providing around 13,500 reports sourced from more than 1,100 reliable data sources. The company’s data ecosystem, along with the diversity of its sources, remains unparalleled in the energy and commodities industries. Their data management software collects and integrates data from private, public, and in-house sources.
ZE takes pride in working with leading organizations, such as Vortexa, Barchart, Argus Media, General Index, S&P Global Platts, ICIS Heren, Kpler, AccuWeather, The Baltic Exchange, Fenics MD, and many more. They strive to help clients enjoy maximum data value. The company is committed to building new parsers and introducing new data sources every week.
Derek Smith, the Director of Data at ZE PowerGroup, stated, “We are extremely proud of the fact that ZE adds billions of market data records each month. Our efforts are dedicated to ensuring that our clients have all-time access to the latest data. Gathering such a huge amount of data every day is unbelievable.”
He further added, “ZE caters to a wide range of industries, including agriculture, oil, gas, metals, and power. Our staff realizes the responsibility that comes with managing a large amount of data. That’s why we never compromise on our data management quality and go out of our way to verify data for accuracy and precision.”
The Energy Risk Software Rankings has recognized the efforts of ZE PowerGroup year after year. The company continues to exceed clients’ expectations by delivering industry-best data management solutions.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by Energy Risk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Data Breakthrough award for Cloud EDW Solution of the Year for the second year. In addition, they were awarded the 2020 Energy Risk Data House of the Award two years in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
ZE’s Contact Details
• Email: inquiries@ze.com
• Head Office: 1-866-944-1469 | UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193
• Website: www.ze.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn