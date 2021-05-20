Hygieacare is presenting new & exciting data at Digestive Disease Week® 2021
2 e-posters to be presented at Digestive Disease Week. 2 peer-reviewed papers published, focusing on Hygieacare's impact on patient management and outcomes.
Hygieacare has created a significant body of high quality evidence supporting the clinical value of HygiPrep and HygiRelief and will be presenting at Digestive Disease Week this year.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare today announced that two e-posters will be presented at the upcoming Virtual Digestive Disease Week (DDW) scheduled from May 21th to 25th, 2021. Additionally, two new peer-reviewed papers have been published. These abstracts and publications focus on Hygieacare Centers performing HygiPrep and HygiRelief and how they impact patient management and improve outcomes.
"Hygieacare has created a significant body of evidence supporting the clinical value of HygiPrep and HygiRelief and will be presenting at Digestive Disease Week this year,” said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chief Executive Officer of Hygieacare Inc. “We are excited to see the quality and significance of the studies being presented and published.”
Following are the publications and posters to be presented:
Open-System Colon Irrigation Bowel Prep for Colonoscopy is a Safe and Effective Alternative to Oral Prep, Reed B Hogan II, James A Underwood , Cynthia Wright , Lisa S Lestina , David G Mangels , and Terry O’Toole DO Feb 2021. JSM Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Review: Thirty-five physicians prescribed 2,310 HygiPrep™ procedures in two Hygieacare Centers (Jackson MS and Cincinnati OH) and showed 97% adequacy of prep for colonoscopy, with no serious adverse events, reflecting its efficacy and safety. The study presented excellent patients’ satisfaction and willingness to repeat. The outcomes were maintained regardless of the patients’ age, gender, pre-prep regime, and underlying diseases.
A pilot study for using high-volume colon irrigation bowel preparation for colon capsule endoscopy shows feasibility of adequate bowel prep with high patient satisfaction. David J. Hass MD FACG, William Stassen MD, Dawn B. Burleson RN MBA CRA3, Gavriel D. Meron MBA, Orly Levitan PhD, David A. Johnson MD MACG FASGE MACP4 Open Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 2021; 4:49. DOI: 10.28933/ojgh-2021-03-1005
Review: Bowel prep (BP) is critical for the success of the Colon Capsule Endoscopy (CCE), is burdensome and involves oral intake of 4 L split-PEG. This pilot study demonstrated in seven healthy patients that the HygiPrep BP provides a non-inferior BP in patients undergoing a CCE PillCam™ COLON 2 procedure and allowed recording of high-quality images that could be interpreted by a central reader, with very high patient satisfaction. Patients completed the prep and ingestion of the PillCam on the same day, and preferred HygiPrep over traditional oral preparation.
Two e-posters will be presented:
High-volume colon irrigation bowel prep is safe, effective, and preferred by IBD patients Amit Gajera, Christopher South, Kevin Cronley, John J. Ziebert, Cynthia H. Wright, Orly Levitan, Dawn B. Burleson, David A. Johnson Session: Colon & Rectum Poster Session. Date: 23-May-2021 Start Time: 12:15 PM
Review: 304 HygiPrep Bowel Preps (BP) were prescribed by 61 physicians and performed in four different sites on IBD patients. 97% of the patients were reported to have an adequate BP for colonoscopy. No adverse events were reported in over 93% of the BPs, and no serious AE was reported. Patients' satisfaction was very high, with a favorable rating of over 94%. Open-ended responses revealed high satisfaction with the high-volume colon irrigation BP and dissatisfaction with past oral preps.
Gut microbiome samples - does stool represent right? Orly Levitan, Dawn B. Burleson, Peter McCaffrey, Lanying Ma, Ayin Vala, David A.Johnson Session: The Gastrointestinal Microbiome: Determinants and Dynamics of Structure and Function, Date: 23-May-2021 Start Time: 12:15 PM
Review: There are distinctive differences between stool and more proximal, inner-colonic samples microbiome. The patented collection of microbial samples using Hygieacare's System is currently the only way to non-invasively obtain microbiome information from within the colon and of doing so without the effects of oral preparatory purgatives. The inner-colonic bacterial communities exhibited a clear biogeography gradient and were significantly different than those of stool samples. Our data suggest that information from inner-colonic microbiome samples contains rich and unique biodiversity key for developing future biomarkers, targeted therapeutics, and personalized medicine.
About Digestive Disease Week
DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. gastroenterologist from across the nation and around the world who exchange the latest information and data. More information can be found at https://ddw.org/.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc. – Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and CEO -- founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world -- to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and procedure exclusively to the GI world. HyGIeaCare Centers are operational in Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Cincinnati OH, Jackson ,MS and Rockville, MD - and additional Hygieacare Centers are in process of build-out.
The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
