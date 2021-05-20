US Event Photos Announces New Baltimore Centric Podcast VLOG: 743 Patterson Park Podcast

The 743 Patterson Park Podcast was launched by the East Baltimore neighborhood for the neighborhood.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 743 Patterson Park Podcast was born when US Event Photos owner and lead photographer Mike Gatty was sidelined with the COVID-19 pandemic. With national, live, in-person events shut down, Gatty decided to launch the podcast to celebrate his East Baltimore neighborhood.

“The podcast is produced by the neighborhood, for the neighborhood,” Gatty said, “and features the artists, activists, and entrepreneurs of East Baltimore.”

Gatty built a complete video studio in his East Baltimore home, and launched the podcast. He has interviewed some of the leading artists of the area: musicians, folk artists, writers, speakers, entrepreneurs, foodies, drag queens, LGBTQIA+ and Black Lives Matter activists. He invites anyone who has a story to tell to join him, virtually, on the podcast. The interviews are heartfelt and researched, giving in-depth content in a style reminiscent of National Public Radio or the British Broadcasting Corporation.

After the podcast’s successful launch, Gatty created a Facebook Group Page to provide a platform for the artists interviewed – and their East Baltimore super fans – to communicate. He then started two live streams. The first, Weekend Update is a casual chat with those who have appeared on the podcast to give updates on what has been happening since their episode. The other live stream, Extra Special Tasty Tidbits, gives additional details and context that did not make it into the initial episode. Both live streams have kept the conversation going between supporters of East Baltimore and the artists, activists and entrepreneurs appearing on the podcast.