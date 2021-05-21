America is Responding: Tell Washington ‘We Say No’ to the Equality Act
For some lawmakers, it’s a message that biblical values matter to Christian voters.
If you stacked them up flat, they would be just about 5 feet on every senator’s desk. They’re going to be noticed.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One pro-life and pro-marriage activist is making her voice heard in Washington, DC., and making it possible for thousand of others to do likewise. She and a group of Christian leaders are giving concerned citizens the opportunity to share biblical truth with lawmakers through a postcard campaign that is piling desks high with messages.
— Janet Porter of Faith2Action.
Porter joined Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, on a livecast to discuss a number of issues, including how to stop the ‘destructive and dangerous’ Equality Act.
Christians often don’t know how to influence their lawmakers beyond Election Day, she said. Often, candidates hear concerns about biblical values on the campaign trail, but rarely hear from their constituents once they enter office.
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
According to Porter, contacting lawmakers is the key to success in fighting ungodly policies. She said past letter-writing campaigns have overwhelmed Congress. Porter was told the congressional fax machines and email systems could not handle the volume of messages from concerned and active Christians.
Recently, Porter joined forces with a number of other influential Christian leaders to launch a postcard campaign against HR 5, the so-called Equality Act. The bill, now in the Senate, would impose the LGBTQ agenda and pro-abortion policies on Christians organizations against their conscience. It is one of the most destructive and dangerous pieces of legislation in history.
“It’s really the ‘Inequality Act:’ It’s an attack on religious freedom; it’s an attack on women; it’s an attack on children; but it also repeals every pro-life law we’ve ever passed,” said Porter.
According to the Stop HR5 website, nearly 900,000 postcards have been sent to Washington, DC, so far. People have the option of sending the bright orange postcards – reading “WE SAY NO!” – just to their U.S. senators, or they can send postcards to every member of the Senate, the White House, and each justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
For some lawmakers, it’s a message that biblical values matter to Christian voters. According to Porter, some conservative senators have reached out and expressed their gratitude for the campaign.
“We find often that Christians don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups like Faith2Action across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
“America is responding; it’s amazing to see,” said Porter. “And it’s going to not only encourage our friends, but I believe it’s going to put the fear of the next election into any senator who faces this.”
To learn more about Janet Porter and Faith2Action, visit their website. To send postcards to senators, the White House, and the Supreme Court, visit StopHR5.com.
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
https://truthandliberty.net
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television and radio programs, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
