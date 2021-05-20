The MagnaFlow Group Welcomes Automotive Industry Veteran Cary Redman To Its Sales Leadership Team
MagnaFlow continues to focus on strengthening business relationships with the addition of the new Director of Retail Sales.OCEANSIDE, CA, 92056, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MagnaFlow Group, a Southern California-based automotive aftermarket parts manufacturer specializing in performance and OE replacement exhaust and emission systems, today announced the hire of Cary Redman as Director of Retail Sales. This strategic addition to the company’s sales leadership team comes as the organization continues to expand the product line and further develop relationships with premiere businesses in the industry. Redman brings over 25 years of executive sales experience from positions at well-respected brands in the automotive aftermarket and will be responsible for managing the growth of both revenue and productivity for his team in the retail space.
“We’ve successfully navigated the unique demands of the 2020 and 2021 markets, driving innovation and gaining share for the MagnaFlow Group,” states Kevin German, Senior Vice President of Sales. “Consumers are relying heavily on their local retail outlets to quickly supply the parts they need.”
Over the past three years, German has actively expanded the sales and category teams to be “market channel” focused in the way parts go to market and valued customers are serviced, solidifying MagnaFlow as category captains in the space. The development of the retail leadership continues to align to the company’s strategic plan.
German continues, “We are looking to Cary to deliver on MagnaFlow’s mission of providing our customers with the highest quality exhaust experience from start to finish.”
As Director of Retail Sales, Redman’s focus will be on strengthening relationships with top business partners such as Advance Auto, AutoZone, and O’Reilly, to name a few. He will lead members of the Retail Sales and Sales Management team to define and coordinate goals, optimize regional coverage, and execute on the annual sales plan.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with many of MagnaFlow’s retail customers over the years,” said Redman. “MagnaFlow has an excellent reputation in the industry as a strategic manufacturer, and I’m very excited to bring my knowledge to the team to engage with both familiar and new associates on their behalf.”
Redman is a results-oriented sales professional with proven success delivering and sustaining revenue within the highly competitive automotive retail market. Before joining MagnaFlow, Redman served as Vice President at the Edelbrock Corporation, where he spearheaded brand management activities and ensured the conceptualization and implementation of effective market segment strategies. Prior to that, he spent nearly 15 years in sales management with Prestolite Performance and Holley Performance, developing his skills in product marketing, account acquisition and maintenance, and responsibility for relationships with retailers at both a national and regional level. Redman holds a Master of Business Administration from Ashford University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Marketing & Business Management from Northwood University.
About The MagnaFlow Group
The MagnaFlow Group is a global leader in performance and OE replacement exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket under the brand names of MagnaFlow and BRExhaust. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers. BRExhaust’s lineup of OE replacement parts includes direct-fit exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and related components, making us a premier resource for import and domestic vehicles. Visit www.MagnaFlow.com or www.BRExhaust.com for more information.
###
MagnaFlow Media
MagnaFlow
+1 800-990-0905
email us here