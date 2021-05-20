Founder and CEO of Pit Base LLC Talks About His Trading Platform
USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online trading platforms have sky-rocketed in popularity in recent years. One platform that really stands out and one which has gained huge exposure around the world is Pit Base LLC.
Pit Base LLC provides users with access to global futures and options markets. Through the Pit Base online platforms, individuals can make investments using innovative technology.
It is an easy-to-use trading platform and a very successful one. It was founded by Amaechi George Ozor who created it with the ultimate goal of meeting trader’s needs.
I decided to learn more about Amaechi George Ozor and Pit Base LLC, this is what he had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself.
I am Amaechi George Ozor. Founder and CEO of Pit Base LLC. I am a day trader and broker with over 18 years of experience in the industry.
2. You have launched an online trading platform; can you tell me more about it?
Pit Base is an independent introducing broker that provides comprehensive trading services for the futures and options markets.
We provide self-directed traders, member firms, institutional clients and proprietary trading groups with cost-effective access to many different exchanges.
Our lifetime experience and efficiency in the trading industry coupled with access to impressive technology, able to accommodate a wide variety of trading programs, speed, Customer-Centered services and competitively low cost of trading, makes Pit Base the ideal solution for all self-direct traders.
3. Why do you think your trading platform has become more popular than the many other platforms available?
The trading platforms we offer are built to the rigorous standards of active scalpers, inter-market spreaders, arbitrage, and position traders. Through these platforms, you have access to the global markets from virtually anywhere. Including through a cellphone or tablet. The platforms are powerful, stable, flexible and easy to use
4. You have said that you want to change the way people see trading platforms, and want people to stop paying high commission fees and receive little in return, how do you plan to do that?
Hopefully, most traders know that any kind of investment including futures and options involves the risk of loss. I believe the commission and fees play a significant role and affect a trader’s success. The fees you pay influences your profit as well as your losses.
In some cases, it might even cause a change in a trader’s strategy.
Imagine a world where traders don’t have to spend much time worrying about the fees, and simply focus on what they enjoy doing…Trading. This is one of our goals and we hope other firms consider doing the same thing.
5. How have you managed to offer your service for lower fees than the competition?
An easy answer is, lowering the overhead cost of running the business, as long as it never interferes with maintaining the high standard of experiences our customers deserve.
We spend most of our resources on items that contribute to making life easier for a trader. Which is focusing on access to the markets through powerful, stable, flexible and easy to use trading platforms.
By maintaining almost all documents, and correspondence electronically, we are able to save costs, and play a role in saving the environment by reducing our carbon footprint.
6. Some people have lost the trust of trading platforms due to high fees and the bad reputation some have, how do you intend to restore people’s faith?
As a trader myself, I completely understand how such an experience and high cost of trading can make us hesitant to get into the market within appropriate circumstances.
Based on years of personal experiences as traders, we were able to determine what traders need and now offer access to a virtual environment that can hopefully restore that faith and confidence in the markets.
All we can do is ask that you give us a try. Of course, it’s always important to also determine if an investment is appropriate for you
7. You provide access to global futures and options markets, do people need experience to use your platform or can those just starting out use it? What I am asking, is your platform easy to use?
The platforms are AMAZING
The platforms we offer are extremely user friendly and has so many features that takes a trader’s experience to the next level.
Nevertheless, it’s always important to consider your market knowledge, experience, and funds. All forms of investment, even though the best platforms carry a risk of loss.
8. What is the minimum investment a person can make using your trading platform?
Minimum opening account balance is $5,000.
For more information about Pit Base or to sign up to use the innovative trading platform, please visit the company’s official website.
Contact details
Company: Pit Base
Website: https://pitbase.com/
Email: info@pitbase.com
Media Manager
Contact details
Company: Pit Base
Website: https://pitbase.com/
Email: info@pitbase.com
