The Founder Of The Japanese Way Talks About Their Blog And Japanese Culture
The Japanese Way which was founded by Yuuna is a lifestyle blog that is aimed at those who want to visit Japan or know about its culture or way of life. The blog covers everything you could possibly want to know about Japan, including sumo wrestlers, and places to visit.
Since being launched, The Japanese Way has become one of the most credited and respected blogs about Japan and their way of life. So, we wanted to learn more about Yuuna and their blog, and why more people should visit it.
This is what they had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself.
Hi, I’m Yuuna. I was born in a rural part of Japan about 15 minutes outside of downtown Kyoto. My mum used to be a teacher and my dad retired recently from a renown Japanese company. When I was 5, my dad’s company assigned him a position in New Jersey and my family, and I moved there. We’ve been living in the US ever since.
I have a dog named Akiro, a sister named Rio, and a niece named Koharu. I am passionate about art, music, and food, and I love sharing my insights into these topics.
My artistic taste has been heavily influenced by Japanese culture, although I am well-travelled and have really focused on diversifying my interests and passions over the years.
2. You run a popular blog; can you tell me more about it?
I run the blog The Japanese Way and it's a lifestyle, food, recipe blog based on my years of living in Japan. I write about my experiences as an American girl who was born in Kyoto but grew up in New Jersey. This includes what I eat for breakfast or how to make your own miso soup at home! It is a mix of personal anecdotes, recipes and traditional Japanese culture.
Every day I write about a different recipe or food item to share my favorite things from Japan with everyone! Some of the posts are heart-warming stories while some are guides on how to make your own sushi at home. The goal is for people who have never been to Japan Japanese way Why does to be able to see and taste what Japan has to offer.
3. Why did you decide to start your blog?
When I was a child, my family and I used to visit Japan twice a year. My parents have always been attached to our Japanese traditions and wanted us to build strong ties as it is part of our identity. I remember finding these trips always too short, which is why I decided last year to take unpaid leave and go and spend an entire year traveling around and exploring Japan.
I wanted to know more about this country that has seen me born, whose culture has attracted attention and been embraced worldwide through food, video games, animes and other cultural aspects.
So, I created this blog as a way to stay connected with my heritage, and help others understand how globalization has affected even the most unique and traditional cultures, like that of Japan, and how Japan has in turn influenced the world.
4. What can people expect when they visit your blog, and why should people visit your blog?
I want people to get a feel for what it's like to be in Japan. I try and offer different aspects of the country from natural beauty, food, history and culture that can help people understand this complex yet fascinating place better.
It is an honor to have so many readers come here because they are interested in learning about my country.
5. How important is it for people to understand the Japanese culture?
I think it is important for people to understand the Japanese culture. I feel like there are so many misunderstandings about Japan because of how different our cultures are that sometimes those things turn into a stereotype or just unfair comments.
So, when someone understands where we're coming from, they can see us as more than just an anime country and treat us as the people that we are.
6. Japan has a lot of traditional cultures, are there any cultures that surprise you, and what would you say is the most important culture?
Japan is a country with an amazing culture, which has preserved its traditional values over the years. From ancient times to now, Japan has been able to maintain their cultural heritage and uniqueness in various ways. They have also incorporated many other cultures into their society as well - so it's not surprising that they would surprise me!
I was surprised when I visited Japan and saw that the people there would take a moment to stop in the middle of their walks and bow down, or when they would do this silent prayer at shrines. I had never seen anything like it before - so for me that was very surprising!
The most important culture is how hard-working the Japanese are. Even though some things have changed over the years, they still work very hard and have a strong sense of nationalism.
7. You wrote an interesting article on Sumo Wrestlers, and in that article, it mentions that only 10 percent get married, can I ask why that is?
I think it's because they're so focused on their career. They don't want to lose that focus and then go home as a married person with another job. It is hard for them to maintain this lifestyle while also having obligations at the same time, but if you can make both work out then yeah! Why not?
8. What one thing can you tell us about Sumo Wrestlers that would surprise people?
A Sumo Wrestler's life is regimented by various rituals and customs that are followed on or around the ring. The traditional headgear of the sumo wrestler (the mawashi) has no opening for ears; this is because in ancient times it was believed to prevent hearing loss.
9. Will your blog help people who are thinking of visiting Japan for the first time?
Yes, it will. Like I mentioned earlier, we have various posts about the culture shock when visiting a new country and also how to deal with that. So, if you are planning on visiting Japan soon or already plan on living in Japan for an extended period of time this blog might help you get some insight into what awaits you.
10. For those people who have never visited Japan, what do you think will surprise them the most when they arrive there?
I believe people will find the culture shock of Japan to be interesting. Westerners are often surprised at how different our customs and traditions can be from theirs, with a lot of little things that we think about every day, but they don't even notice! For example, in America you have a first name for your friends and family members and a last name that identifies your family. In Japan, we have our given names (eg: Yuuna) and then our father's/mother's first name as the surname (eg: Yamada).
This is just one of many differences between Japanese culture and Western culture, so I can't wait to see how people react!
11. What are the five must see places to visit in Japan for people who have never been before?
One of the best parts about living in Japan is that there are always new places to explore. It's a country with rich culture and history, which means it has many beautiful landmarks from ancient temples to modern skyscrapers.
Here are five must see spots for those who have never been before!
- Tokyo Tower: For tourists looking to get a taste of big city life, Tokyo Tower is the perfect attraction. Its observation deck offers amazing views over the bustling metropolis below and on clear days even Mount Fuji in the distance!
- Kyoto: For those who fancy themselves as more cultured souls Japan's ancient capital has plenty to offer. From traditional arts such as ikebana and calligraphy to the more modern concept of manga, you can find a little bit of everything in Kyoto.
- Hakone: For those who want an escape from city life this mountainous region offers one of Japan's most beautiful natural landscapes with its bubbling sulphur springs and picturesque lakes. You could even try some traditional Japanese mountain climbing.
-Fukuoka: The city of Fukuoka is located on the northern shore of Kyushu, Japan's third largest island. Known for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere it has more than enough to offer visitors looking to soak up some sun and sand or take in a bit of culture from local temples and historic shrines.
-Hiroshima: For those who are interested in learning about the history of Hiroshima, this is a must see. From its historic sites to memorials for victims of atomic bombing there's something here for everyone!
12. You cover a lot of topics which includes culture, food, social to name a few, do you plan to add any other topics in the near future?
In the future, I'm planning to start a series that will cover conversations with Japanese people from different industries.
For example: interviews with fashion designers of MUJI or Shiseido; an interview with musicians such as Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yui; an interview about anime production companies like Kyoto Animation who made K-ON!
It’s one of my goals to show the world that Japan is not limited by what they think it is.
I also plan on interviewing some foreigners who are living in Tokyo, including a blogger from America and bloggers from other countries. I want to know their thoughts about how they perceive Japan and vice versa.
13. Your blog has gained a huge amount of exposure, why do you think your blog has become so popular?
I think one of the main reasons is because people are really interested in learning about Japan. And when they find out that it's a Japanese blog, we have two cultures being represented for them to learn from!
I've been able to meet and talk with so many people from all over the world.
I also think it's because people like to have a personal connection with someone, and my blog is more of an intimate conversation with readers than just being presented information on Japan.
