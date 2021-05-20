Tom Arant Debuts With a Groundbreaking Book Chronicling Reality and the Real Matrix
Tom Arant is set to make his literary debut with a stunning thesis that compares the cinematic Matrix franchise to our own existence.NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While re-watching "The Matrix," Tom Arant had an epiphany which would lead him on a journey through the worlds of evolutionary biology, genetics and philosophy. This quest for knowledge laid the foundation for his monumental first book, "Welcome to Our Real Matrix," In which Arant uses accepted science taken to its logical conclusion to prove his epiphany that there is no escaping the "Real Matrix" that defines the existence of all living things.
Life can continually emerge only if it successfully continually emerged, without direction nor intent. This continuous emergence is measured by an evolutionary term called “fitness.” It is not “Survival of the Fittest,” but instead “Fitness Measures Survival.” This is the evolutionary mechanic that has driven Arant to his conclusion of the existence of the “Real Matrix”, which is analogous to the “Matrix” of the movie.
Through a tour of foundational scientific principles, a detailed discussion of abiogenesis (emergence of life) and evolution, plus an analysis of the "The Matrix" movie, Arant presents the implications of his epiphany in scientific and philosophical discussion that is accessible to all. Potential paths of further research, and how and why one might live life with the new knowledge, complete this ground breaking Big Idea for all interested in better understanding the reality of our existence in the "Real Matrix."
Welcome to Our Real Matrix: One with No Escape is available in digital and print formats.
About Tom Arant:
A few years ago, Arant was working his way through some popular books on evolutionary biology, genetics, and other topics. Somewhere in there, he re-watched the movie, "The Matrix." During the movie, he had an epiphany that led to the creation of this book.
He spent his business career being the intermediary between Fortune 500 clients with complex business challenges and software providers with potential technology solutions. With degrees from The Johns Hopkins University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a background in economics, systems analysis, and transformation consulting, he has been able to apply his analytical, writing, and presentation skills in the development of "Welcome to Our Real Matrix."
