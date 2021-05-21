LGC named to Forbes America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms list
The Forbes America’s Best Temp Staffing Firm list is determined by a survey of 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and human resources managers.
The Forbes recognition is a proud milestone for everyone who has participated working on behalf of LGC.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LGC Hospitality, headquartered in Indianapolis and with offices in nearly 40 U.S. cities, has been named a Forbes America’s Best Temp Staffing Firm. The list, released May 6, was determined by Forbes’ partnership with market research firm Statista. Some 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and human resources managers who work with staffing firms across the country were surveyed.
— George Lessmeister
LGC, founded in 2003, has a niche in hospitality temp staffing. CEO and Founder George Lessmeister says, “Attaining a ranking is the cumulative result of many professionals working countless, tireless hours to provide our clients and employees with a positive staffing experience. The Forbes recognition is a proud milestone for everyone who has participated working on behalf of LGC.”
The company’s core business is temporary job placements in the hospitality industry for business clients seeing workers for short-term job assignments. In 2020, LGC expanded staffing services to meet the demands of the pandemic including general labor, customer service, warehouse workers and other industries that required professional temporary staffing.
To learn more about America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms and to view the entire list, click here.
About LGC
LGC is a national staffing company founded in 2003 in Indianapolis with offices in nearly 40 cities in the United States. Company representatives work to partner job seekers with employers in the hospitality (hotels, restaurants), healthcare (call centers, administrative, food service, janitorial) and general labor business sectors (warehousing, carpenters, landscapers). Positions offered include gig work, temp work, temp to permanent and permanent executive placements. For more information visit www.lgcassociates.com.
# # #
Rae Hostetler
Rae Hostetler
+1 317-289-7769
email us here