National poll of gig workers find COVID-19 protocols drives short-term job opportunities
National poll in 35 U.S. cities, conducted the week of March 1 shows COVID-19 created new gig jobs for EVS work, warehouse staff and hospital support.
The feedback from the survey surprised us in a few ways while it also validated what we knew in others.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LGC, an Indianapolis-headquartered national staffing firm working with hotel and restaurant leadership to place temporary gig workers, announces the results of its Pulse Poll today. LGC operates in over 35 cities across the United States. In an effort to better understand the impact to gig workers and job opportunities during the pandemic, LGC queried both audiences. The staff poll was conducted from March 1 to 5, 2021 and the gig worker poll was conducted March 1 to 7, 2021.
— George Lessmeister, LGC founder and CEO
“Last year at this time, as the world was shutting down, we strategically looked at what we needed to do to keep the job pipeline full for our gig workers,” says George Lessmeister, LGC founder and CEO. “The feedback from the survey surprised us in a few ways while it also validated what we knew in others. For example, we knew if we stayed focused, we could weather the storm with a different mix of business. We earned new clients and COVID protocols drove much of that work.”
When asked if the mix of job orders changed in 2020, 85.71% of LGC staff responded yes.
Staff says the top drivers for new job orders in 2020 were:
• 35.7% New clients
• 28.6% COVID-19 protocol-related work
• 26.8% Regular long-term assignments
• 9% Returning clients
COVID regulations and protocols resulted in more janitorial staff at hospitals and universities, housekeepers at hotels and support at hospitals. Temperature screeners are also in demand. LGC also saw an increase in requests for support at warehouses to support retailers. The 2020 job assignments reflect this mix of job orders with LGC staff reporting requests for job orders at the following pace:
• 87.5% Janitorial/EVS related jobs
• 64.3% Hospitality
• 62.5% Food service
• 50% Warehouse
Stimulus impact
LGC staff responding said they have seen the number of job seekers drop while the needs of business clients have increased making it hard to find a balance to fill jobs that are available. “There are waves where workers want to work and when no one wants to work. It’s stimulus and unemployment related,” one LGC employee reported in the poll echoing several other staff comments.
Gig Workers Appreciative
Gig workers who responded are positive and appreciative for the opportunities citing the mix of jobs, length of shifts and ease to book using the LGC Now app.
With 70.59% of gig workers saying they accepted COVID-related assignments, these workers responded that hospitality and food service, LGC’s core business, still topped the list of jobs they completed.
• 59.75% Food services
• 59.4% Hospitality
• 23.8% Janitorial
• 18.6% Warehouse
• 14.9% Healthcare
One gig worker who provided additional feedback said, “Due to COVID a lot of things have changed, but we essential workers have stuck it out to make sure everything is safe.”
When will normal return?
The Pulse Poll asked both LGC staff and gig workers when they think normal will return. Both said sometime in 2022 as their top response. Still both groups are optimistic and ranked 3Q 2021 next as their responses at 20.36% for LGC staff and 22.29% for LGC gig workers.
Staff
39.3% Sometime in 2022
30.4% 3Q 2021
12.5% 2Q 2021
17.9% 4Q 2021
0% 1Q 2021
LGC Gig Worker
35.6% Sometime in 2022
22.3% 3Q 2021
21% 2Q 2021
13% 4Q 2021
8% 1Q 2021
About the poll
LGC conducted the Pulse Poll to determine perceptions among staff and gig worker clients related to the marketplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff poll was conducted from March 1 to 5, 2021, with a 50% response rate. The gig worker poll was conducted March 1 to 7, 2021, with a 25% response rate.
LGC staff and gig workers live and work in: Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Boise, ID, Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Cleveland, OH, Columbus, OH, Dallas, TX, Dayton, OH, Denver, CO, Des Moines, IA, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Kansas City, MO, Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Memphis, TN, Miami, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Minneapolis, MN, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, Oklahoma City, OK, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ, Pittsburgh, PA, Portland, OR, San Antonio, TX, Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Virginia Beach, VA, Wichita, KS. For more information visit www.lgcassociates.com.
Rae Hostetler
Hostetler Public Relations
317-733-8700
rae@hostetlerpr.com
