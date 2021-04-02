This soup recipe is great with leftover Easter ham

This 15 bean mix blended by Hurst Beans makes a tasty soup with leftover Easter ham. These soup spices were crafted in the 1960s by NK Hurst, founder of Hurst Beans. Enjoy HamBeens 15 Bean Soup over rice or with corn bread.

Prep takes minutes. Then slow cook all day using left over ham from Easter. The recipe uses HamBeen 15 Bean Soup dried beans found at grocers nationwide.

When our family makes bean soup at holidays, it’s not just a business for us, it brings back decades of family memories.” — Jim Hurst, vice president NK Hurst

ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, USA, April 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easter is Sunday, April 4. Get ready for eggs, bunnies and ham. And don't forget the beans. Not the jellybeans! The beans: northern, pinto, large lima, black, yelloweye, garbanzo, baby lima, green split pea, kidney, cranberry, small white, pink bean, small red, yellow split pea, lentil, navy, white kidney beans to make a tasty family HamBeens 15 Bean Souprecipe that uses leftover Easter ham."The soup recipe is among the most popular on our website," says James Hurst, vice president NK Hurst, a family owned business that's a national distributor of the dried package beans. "There's a secret spice flavoring packet with every bag of beans that was created by my grandfather Needham back in the 1960s. When our family makes bean soup at holidays, it's not just a business for us, it brings back decades of family memories."Founded in 1938, today NK Hurst is a third and fourth generation owned and operated business in Zionsville, Indiana (a suburb of Indianapolis). Hurst remembers Easter as a child with his family, including cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. He says the Easter Bunny typically came to visit. And subsequently the family had HamBeens Soup using the leftover ham. Check out this Hurst family recipe for leftover Easter ham.Cook Time with prep: 5 hours 30 minutesServings: 12• 1 pkg HamBeens15 Bean Soup• 8 cups water (use chicken, beef, or vegetable broth for added flavor)• 1 lb. ham hocks or diced ham. Use a leftover ham bone with some meat on it.• 1 lg. onion, diced• 1 clove garlic, minced• 1 tsp chili powder (optional)• 1 can diced tomatoes (15 oz.)• Juice from 1 lemon• Optional: Hot sauce or crushed red pepper to tasteCooking Directions1. In a colander or sieve, rinse beans thoroughly. Sort and inspect for any unwanted debris to discard.2. Drain and pour beans in a slow cooker with 8 cups of stock/water, onions, garlic, and leftover Easter ham with ham bone, if available. (Not tomato or lemon juice yet!). Use nine to 10 cups of liquid for a more "brothy" soup.3. Stir to combine. Set slow cooker on high and cook for five to seven hours then check to make sure beans are tender. The soup can continue to simmer for several hours and will improve with flavor over time.4. After the beans are tender, remove the ham bone (leave any ham in the pot), stir in the can of diced tomatoes, the Ham Flavor packet, optional chili powder, and the lemon juice.5. Cook for an additional 30 minutes then keep warm until ready to serve.Serve with a freshly baked slice of corn bread or over rice. Please keep in mind every time the lid is opened the cooking time will be longer.

