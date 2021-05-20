The future of medical devices is here. Find out why the Portuguese Molds industry is redefining the industry.
The Portuguese Molds cluster is the 3rd largest plastic injection mold producer in Europe and ranks 8th worldwide, with an outstanding 84% export rate.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portuguese Molds cluster is the 3rd largest plastic injection mold producer in Europe and ranks 8th worldwide, with an outstanding 84% export rate in highly competitive sectors such as the medical devices and healthcare industry. The Portuguese Molds companies hold a strong track record based in experience, significant specialization, and high quality.
Plastic injection molding for the healthcare industry and medical devices is expected to grow up to 6.5% over the forecast period of 2021 and 2030, particularly boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased demand for medical and personal protection equipment. The battle against Covid-19 highlighted the need for new high-quality products or scale-up strategies.
Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry in the plastic injection molding sector, with broad applications in surgical and medical devices like syringes, vials, inhales, cannulated, medical connectors, air systems and prescription bottles. The product range is increasing as its consumption rises, and new needs arise.
The Portuguese molds industry is ready for this challenging future, with significant advancements in manufacturing technologies and design, introducing new high-quality materials, shapes, tolerances and applications suited for the medical needs.
Looking forward, new creative methods using injection molding will continue to evolve. 3D-Printed molds and new injection technologies are in development. The internet of things will capitalize new operating systems and industry technology.
What to expect from the Portuguese Molds Specialized Industry?
When establishing a partnership, you can expect worldwide recognized experience, knowledge, innovation, and robust quality management systems in place that capitalize operational efficacies, leading to cost reductions and time-to-market agility.
The new AICEP Portugal Global campaign MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally showcases a selection of companies in the Molds sector that are strongly investing in new design and manufacture methods, upscaling regulatory and validation processes to speed product development with faster time-to-market launches.
With the help of state-of-the-art technologies, highly skilled and specialized workforces and high precision standards, the Portuguese Molds cluster offers high quality turn-key solutions. Now is the time to discover why you should choose Portugal as your strategic partner. Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
About AICEP
The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy.
AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.
With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection and human resources consultancy.
With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.
Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN
The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage and the molds industry.
The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.
The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.
The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.
Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
VALDEMAR PIRES
The Adstore USA
+1 646-301-2006
valdemar@adstoreplus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Made In Portugal naturally - Discover tha campaign