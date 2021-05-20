Permian Basin Fair & Expo Seeking Sponsors
Be a part of the Permian Basin 2021 Fair & Expo.
Our sponsors make more than a difference, they make it possible for our successes and for us to be there for our community.”ODESSA, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Permian Basin Fair and Expo will be celebrating 45 years this September. Now is the time to become part of the Fair and Expo’s mission of being part of our great community and become a sponsor. Last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19, will make this year even more special and will be a great opportunity for businesses, corporations, and individuals to get involved.
— Chris Yount, 2021 President of the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition
Sponsorship levels vary from $500.00 to $10,000.00 with different incentives per commitment. Banners, banner placement, television and radio advertisement inclusion, social media recognition, and website branding and linkage are some of the options sponsorship levels will incur. Several of the attractions or events held during our Fair’s run are available for exclusive designated sponsorship. A customize sponsorship package can be crafted to your financial obligation. "For 2021, the Permian Basin Fair and Expo’s board and staff are working hard to carrying on the traditions of showing animals, supporting the western lifestyle, promoting creative arts, and being part of our community. Our sponsors make more than a difference, they make it possible for our successes and for us to be there for our community," says Chris Yount, 2021 President of the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition.
The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is always a community attraction. Livestock shows and exhibitors come from all over the great Permian Basin area. From the carnival rides to the pork-a-bobs, there is plenty for families to enjoy during the 10-day fair run. The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set to run from September 3 to September 12, 2021. For more information on being a sponsor contact our Fair office at (432) 550-3232.
Permian Basin Fair and Exposition
Chelli Evans
