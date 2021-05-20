Lauren Ralston-Gengler, CPM, Awarded CCIM Designation in Orlando
Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) is commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement
Lauren Ralston-Gengler, CCIM, CPM, Asset Manager & Senior Advisor at SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty, recently received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from CCIM Institute. The designation was awarded during the organization's Central Florida CCIM chapter meeting this week in Orlando.
To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals need to complete over 160 hours of case-study-driven education. This education requires them to cover topics like interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates are also required to compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass the CCIM Institute’s comprehensive examination.
“I am so proud of Lauren,” said Gary Ralston, CCIM, SIOR. “Achieving the CCIM designation is extremely difficult and places her in the upper echelon of commercial real estate agents.”
Ralston-Gengler also recently became the third advisor at the firm to earn the Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation. She is the 11th advisor in the brokerage to achieve the CCIM milestone.
ABOUT LAUREN RALSTON-GENGLER
Lauren works with clients to increase the value and performance of their real estate investments. She believes that evaluating each property carefully to determine its strengths and weaknesses allows for maximum efficiency and profitability.
Lauren has worked in the real estate industry for over ten years, handling every aspect, such as sales, leasing, property management & development. She is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Lauren is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) through the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) [irem.org/certifications/for-individuals/cpm-certified-property-manager]. In 2021, Lauren earned her Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation [ccim.com/about-ccim/what-is-a-ccim/].
