SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Reports Q1 2021 Transactions Almost $100 Million More Year-Over-Year Than Q1 2019
Q1 2021 Total Sales and Leases Were $127,951,034 Compared to $27,993,137 in Q1 2020, an Increase of 357%LAKELAND, FLORIDA, 33801, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate brokered a total of $127,951,034 in sales and leases in the first quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of nearly $100 million from Q1 2020. The transactions represented 37,096 ± acres and 518,146 ± square feet in sales and leases, and a 357% increase over the same quarter in 2020.
The transactions in Q1 2021 included properties in Columbia, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Levy, Liberty, Marion, Okeechobee, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, St. Lucie and Volusia counties in Florida. Transactions in Georgia included properties in Decatur, Dougherty, Grady and Worth counties.
Of the 75 sale transactions in Q1 2021, four were more than $10 million each, 22 were between $1 and $5 million each. The largest transaction was the sale of 17,956 acres of timberland in Levy County for $17,520,000. There were 37 advisors involved in the Q1 2021 transactions.
Q1 2021 TRANSACTIONS OF $1 MILLION OR MORE
• Otter Creek and McGee Branch Timberlands ($17,520,000) Two timberland investment tracts comprising 17,956 ± acres in Levy County were co-listed and sold by Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, Tony Wallace, CF, and Greg Driskell. Although non-contiguous, these tracts are within one mile of each other and sold in the same transaction to Rayonier Forest Resources.
• Weyerhaeuser/Florida Power & Light ($11,704,476) Purchased for use as a solar farm, this 1,511-acre tract in Putnam County was listed and sold by Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM.
• Summers Timberland ($10,310,620) Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, and Tony Wallace, CF, listed and sold this 7,182-acre timberland property in Columbia County. This 7,182-acre tract was a professionally managed and fully-productive timber investment, with excellent recreational amenities including two developed campsites, 146 acres of food plots, and a stocked fish pond.
• Indian River West-North ($4,700,000) Located in Vero Beach, this 912-acre agricultural property was listed by Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, Brian Beasley, CCA, CNLM, and Jeff Cusson, CCIM. The property is comprised of 270 acres of improved farmland, 359 acres of actively managed citrus groves, and 190 acres of fallow land.
• Triple Diamond Ranch - Partial ($4,595,885) Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, and Trent Saunders sold 1,313 ± acres of Triple Diamond Ranch to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Nestled in the Kissimmee River Basin, the property shares a contiguous border with the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.
• 7060 Havertys Way ($3,650,000) This 38,025 square feet office and industrial property on about 7 acres in Lakeland was co-listed by Eric Ammon, CCIM.
• Ridgecrest Plaza - 40230 US Hwy 27 ($3,500,000) Located in Davenport, this 21,473-square feet retail strip center was sold by Gary Ralston, CCIM, SIOR, and Tyler Davis. The popular commercial center features a diverse mix of tenants including Quest Diagnostics, Dominos Pizza, Davenport Diner, Mendoz Pharmacy, multiple professional service and medical providers, and many more.
• 8 Railroad Ave. N. ($3,100,000) Located in Polk County, this 175,564 square feet heavy industrial property on 13 ± acres in Haines City was listed by, Gary Ralston, CCIM, SIOR, David Hungerford, MBA, CCIM, Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, and Gary Hester. Built in 1925, this property is located on the south side of Lake Tracy in Downtown Haines City and previously served as a citrus packing facility.
• Anapa ($3,000,000) Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, Jeff Cusson, CCIM, and Brian Beasley, CCA, CNLM, listed and sold this agricultural property located on Highway 60 in Vero Beach.
• 628 8th Street ($2,650,000) Listed by Marvin Puryear, this retail-zoned property is the first of two transactions covering half a city block in downtown Clermont. The second sale of $1.3 million closes this week.
• 7th Land District ($2,250,000) Todd Davis, one of our Georgia advisors, sold this recreational land in Worth County. The property was sold in two parcels, and two separate transactions totaling 503 acres.
• 15949 W Colonial Drive ($2,000,000) Jeff Henwood listed this 6-acre commercial property in Orange County.
• 2725 South Combee Road ($1,900,000) This 61,400 square feet industrial property in Lakeland sits on 11 ± acres. Listed by Glenn Folsom, the property served as an Animal Feed Mill since 1963 and is well located within an industrial neighborhood that provides easy access to US 98, the Polk Parkway, I-4 and SR 60.
• Frederick Avenue Residential ($1,875,200) Located in Dundee, this 59-acre residential tract was listed and sold by David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM, and Clay Taylor, ALC.
• South Lake Ranch and Recreational Tract ($1,625,000) This is a 429-acre cattle ranch in South Lake County that is encumbered by a conservation easement. Listed by Zeb Griffin and Dean Saunders and sold by Jimmie Allen, the sale also included about 50 head of cattle.
• Scenic Highway Industrial Parcel 1 ($1,605,450) David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM, and Clay Taylor, ALC, and Greg Smith listed and sold this 38-acre land in Polk County. Comprised of two smaller tracts with a future land use of industrial, this property is only a 30-minute drive-time to I-4 and is ideal for manufacturing and distribution.
• Umatilla 338 ($1,575,000) This 338-acre rural land tract in Lake County was listed and sold by David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM, and Clay Taylor, ALC. Adjoining the prestigious Lake Dalhouise Estates subdivision, this pasture land with beautiful rolling pastures including lakefront on Lake Dalhouise.
• 5015 Frontage Road ($1,450,000) Greg Smith and Augie Schmidt listed this 44,980 square feet industrial property in Lakeland. Located in a highly visible location along I-4, the property includes 8,260 square feet of office space in a rapidly growing neighborhood of industrial and distribution facilities.
• Frostproof Industrial ($1,250,000) Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. purchased this 77-acre industrial tract in Polk County. The property was listed and sold by Richard Dempsey, ALC, CIPS. The property is in prime position for all things industrial, especially distribution, with two other major distribution centers adjacent or nearby. Nucor Steel Florida, a micro mill steel producer, is about to complete construction on their $240 million mill just south of this site.
