SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Ranked Among Tampa Bay’s Largest Commercial Real Estate Brokerages
For Second Year, Firm Ranked By Tampa Bay Business Journal Based on 2020 Transaction Volumes
West Central Florida is home for us and our growth here rooted us solidly in the I-4 corridor and across Florida and now Georgia, and we look forward to continued growth along with the region.”LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Business Journal recently released its annual list of the Largest Commercial Real Estate Brokerages in Tampa Bay based on transaction volumes for sales and leases in 2020. SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate was ranked 11th among 34 brokerages included in the list.
The brokerage’s ranking was based on 2020 total transactions. For the year, the firm transactions totaled $213,186,880, a 12% increase year over year from 2019. Sales and lease transactions for the year represented 37,512 ± acres and 475,884 ± square feet. Since 1996, the brokerage has transacted more than $3.1 billion in commercial real estate.
The list was created from an assessment of brokerages located in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
“West Central Florida is home for us and our growth here rooted us solidly in the I-4 corridor and across Florida and now Georgia,” said Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, Founder, Managing Partner and Senior Advisor at SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler. “We’ve just moved into our new corporate headquarters in Lakeland, our team is expanding, and we look forward to continued growth along with the region.”
The Tampa Bay Business Journal is a division of American City Business Journal, the country’s largest publisher of business publications and provides local business news, research, and event coverage for the Tampa Bay region.
